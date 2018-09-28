Photo gallery: Heat Training Camp | Friday, September 28, 2018

From left to right, Miami Heat players Bam Adebayo and Josh Richardson pose for the picture after practice on the last day of the Miami Heat training camp in preparation for the 2018-19 NBA season at FAU Arena on Friday, September 28, 2018 in Boca Raton, FL.
Miami Heat guard Dwyane Wade runs drills during practice on the last day of the Miami Heat training camp in preparation for the 2018-19 NBA season at FAU Arena on Friday, September 28, 2018 in Boca Raton, FL.
Miami Heat center Hassan Whiteside and Heat assistant coach Juwan Howard runs drills during practice on the last day of the Miami Heat training camp in preparation for the 2018-19 NBA season at FAU Arena on Friday, September 28, 2018 in Boca Raton, FL.
Miami Heat forward Udonis Haslem runs drills during practice on the last day of the Miami Heat training camp in preparation for the 2018-19 NBA season at FAU Arena on Friday, September 28, 2018 in Boca Raton, FL.
iami Heat forward Derrick Jones Jr. runs drills during practice on the last day of the Miami Heat training camp in preparation for the 2018-19 NBA season at FAU Arena on Friday, September 28, 2018 in Boca Raton, FL.
Miami Heat forward Udonis Haslem looks on during practice on the last day of the Miami Heat training camp in preparation for the 2018-19 NBA season at FAU Arena on Friday, September 28, 2018 in Boca Raton, FL.
Miami Heat guard Dion Waiters runs drills during practice on the last day of the Miami Heat training camp in preparation for the 2018-19 NBA season at FAU Arena on Friday, September 28, 2018 in Boca Raton, FL.
Miami Heat forward James Johnson smiles after during practice on the last day of the Miami Heat training camp in preparation for the 2018-19 NBA season at FAU Arena on Friday, September 28, 2018 in Boca Raton, FL.
Miami Heat guard Dion Waiters and Heat assistant coach Anthony Carter running drills during practice on the last day of the Miami Heat training camp in preparation for the 2018-19 NBA season at FAU Arena on Friday, September 28, 2018 in Boca Raton, FL.
Miami Heat guard Josh Richardson runs drills during practice on the last day of the Miami Heat training camp in preparation for the 2018-19 NBA season at FAU Arena on Friday, September 28, 2018 in Boca Raton, FL.
Miami Heat center Hassan Whiteside dunks during practice on the last day of the Miami Heat training camp in preparation for the 2018-19 NBA season at FAU Arena on Friday, September 28, 2018 in Boca Raton, FL.
Miami Heat guard Goran Dragic runs drills during practice on the last day of the Miami Heat training camp in preparation for the 2018-19 NBA season at FAU Arena on Friday, September 28, 2018 in Boca Raton, FL.
Miami Heat forward Justise Winslow runs drills during practice on the last day of the Miami Heat training camp in preparation for the 2018-19 NBA season at FAU Arena on Friday, September 28, 2018 in Boca Raton, FL.
Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra looks on during practice on the last day of the Miami Heat training camp in preparation for the 2018-19 NBA season at FAU Arena on Friday, September 28, 2018 in Boca Raton, FL.
Miami Heat forward Marcus Lee runs drills during practice on the last day of the Miami Heat training camp in preparation for the 2018-19 NBA season at FAU Arena on Friday, September 28, 2018 in Boca Raton, FL.
Miami Heat guard Goran Dragic looks on during practice on the last day of the Miami Heat training camp in preparation for the 2018-19 NBA season at FAU Arena on Friday, September 28, 2018 in Boca Raton, FL.
Miami Heat guard Dwyane Wade runs drills during practice on the last day of the Miami Heat training camp in preparation for the 2018-19 NBA season at FAU Arena on Friday, September 28, 2018 in Boca Raton, FL.
Miami Heat guard Wayne Ellington smiles during practice on the last day of the Miami Heat training camp in preparation for the 2018-19 NBA season at FAU Arena on Friday, September 28, 2018 in Boca Raton, FL.
Miami Heat guard Dwyane Wade talks with Heat assistant athletic trainer Wes Brown after practice on the last day of the Miami Heat training camp in preparation for the 2018-19 NBA season at FAU Arena on Friday, September 28, 2018 in Boca Raton, FL.
