Photo gallery: Heat Training Camp | Thursday, September 27, 2018

DJ Scepter spinning as players running drills during practice on the third day of the Miami Heat training camp in preparation for the 2018-19 NBA season at FAU Arena on Thursday, September 27, 2018 in Boca Raton, FL.
David Santiago
Miami Heat guard Josh Richardson runs drills during practice on the third day of the Miami Heat training camp in preparation for the 2018-19 NBA season at FAU Arena on Thursday, September 27, 2018 in Boca Raton, FL.
David Santiago
Miami Heat assistant coach Juwan Howard works with Heat forward Bam Adebayo during practice on the third day of the Miami Heat training camp in preparation for the 2018-19 NBA season at FAU Arena on Thursday, September 27, 2018 in Boca Raton, FL.
David Santiago
Miami Heat guard Dwyane Wade and forward Udonis Haslem resting after practice on the third day of the Miami Heat training camp in preparation for the 2018-19 NBA season at FAU Arena on Thursday, September 27, 2018 in Boca Raton, FL.
David Santiago
Miami Heat president Pat Riley and Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra talking during practice on the third day of the Miami Heat training camp in preparation for the 2018-19 NBA season at FAU Arena on Thursday, September 27, 2018 in Boca Raton, FL.
David Santiago
Miami Heat guard Tyler Johnson and Heat assistant coach Octavio De La Grana running drills during practice on the third day of the Miami Heat training camp in preparation for the 2018-19 NBA season at FAU Arena on Thursday, September 27, 2018 in Boca Raton, FL.
David Santiago
Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra looks on during practice on the third day of the Miami Heat training camp in preparation for the 2018-19 NBA season at FAU Arena on Thursday, September 27, 2018 in Boca Raton, FL.
David Santiago
From left to right, Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra and Heat forward Bam Adebayo talking during practice on the third day of the Miami Heat training camp in preparation for the 2018-19 NBA season at FAU Arena on Thursday, September 27, 2018 in Boca Raton, FL.
David Santiago
David Santiago
Miami Heat forward Justise Winslow runs drills during practice on the third day of the Miami Heat training camp in preparation for the 2018-19 NBA season at FAU Arena on Thursday, September 27, 2018 in Boca Raton, FL.
David Santiago
David Santiago
Miami Heat president Pat Riley looks on during practice on the third day of the Miami Heat training camp in preparation for the 2018-19 NBA season at FAU Arena on Thursday, September 27, 2018 in Boca Raton, FL.
David Santiago
Miami Heat center Kelly Olynyk resting with his right hand wraps after practice on the third day of the Miami Heat training camp in preparation for the 2018-19 NBA season at FAU Arena on Thursday, September 27, 2018 in Boca Raton, FL.
David Santiago
David Santiago
From left to right, Miami Heat forward Jarnell Stokes, Heat assistant coach Juwan Howard and Heat center Hassan Whiteside running drills during practice on the third day of the Miami Heat training camp in preparation for the 2018-19 NBA season at FAU Arena on Thursday, September 27, 2018 in Boca Raton, FL.
David Santiago
Miami Heat forward Derrick Jones Jr., forward Bam Adebayo and guard Briante Weber running drills during practice on the third day of the Miami Heat training camp in preparation for the 2018-19 NBA season at FAU Arena on Thursday, September 27, 2018 in Boca Raton, FL.
David Santiago
Miami Heat forward Justise Winslow smiles during practice on the third day of the Miami Heat training camp in preparation for the 2018-19 NBA season at FAU Arena on Thursday, September 27, 2018 in Boca Raton, FL.
David Santiago
