Heat's Adebayo works out with this former All-Star, discusses recovering teammate

The Miami Heat does not have a pick in Thursday night's NBA Draft — at least not yet.
The franchise will likely end up sitting it out completely unless team president Pat Riley feels moved to trade for a second-round pick it really likes, a league source said.
In the meantime last year's first-round pick, center Bam Adebayo, has been busy working on his craft. Adebayo, who turns 21 on July 18, has spent most of his free time since the season ended working out at home in North Carolina with former NBA All-Star Rasheed Wallace.
And so while it remains unknown if the Heat will add another young face to its roster this summer, Adebayo remains focused on blossoming into the franchise's next young star.
"I've known Rasheed since my junior year of high school," Adebayo said Wednesday after spending some time with local youngsters at the Heat's basketball camp at South Broward High.
"We've worked out and just kept getting better. It's not the first time me and Rasheed worked out. His workouts are pretty short and sweet. They're to the point."
Wallace, who played at the University of North Carolina and retired in 2013 after 16 seasons in the NBA, has been working with Adebayo on "staying balanced."
Adebayo, who averaged 6.9 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists in a little less than 20 minutes a game last season, said the workouts are very similar to what he does with the Heat in terms of "just being explosive and getting to your spots quickly."
Adebayo said his workouts with Wallace, a four-time All-Star, usually last 45 minutes and happen twice a week.
"My whole arsenal," Adebayo said of what he's worked on with the Heat this summer. "Midrange game, low post, becoming a better player."
Unlike starting center Hassan Whiteside, who posted a photo of himself in a Lamborghini in Italy on Tuesday, Adebayo, who still lives in the same apartment building as his mother close to AmericanAirlines Arena, said he didn't go on vacation anywhere this summer. He has remained committed to working on his craft full time.
That will continue with NBA Summer League in Sacramento and Las Vegas. A Heat spokesman said it will be up to the Heat's summer league coaches to decide how many games Adebayo will play in.
Adebayo said Heat coaches have told him they want him to be more offensive-minded and aggressive.
"Last year I kind of sat back and looked at everybody else," Adebayo said. "They want me to be more assertive."
Before signing autographs and posing for photos with local kids at Heat camp Wednesday, Adebayo said he spent the morning playing pick-up games at AmericanAirlines Arena. Among other Heat players there he said: Derrick Walton Jr. and Derrick Jones Jr., Wayne Ellington, James Johnson and Dion Waiters.
"Everybody is starting to come back now," Adebayo said.
Waiters, 26, is recovering from ankle surgery. How has he looked in these workouts?
"He's looking good to me," Adebayo said. "You can tell he's been in the gym because he's been working.
"I feel like Dion has another unbelievable ceiling to him. So we're just going to keep working and everyone will reach their potential."
