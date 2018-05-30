Where will LeBron James play next year? Betting odds are out and the Heat made the list

LeBron James back in Miami?

It's a possibility, according to one betting service.

The online sportsbook Bovada released its initial betting lines for what team James will open on in the 2018-19 NBA season.

The Miami Heat is one of eight teams that made the list. Its 25-to-1 odds (+2500), though, are tied for the worst among the potential candidates, along with the San Antonio Spurs and Los Angeles Clippers.

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

The Cavaliers (+180) and the Philadelphia 76ers (+185) are the clear favorites.

The other three teams: the Houston Rockets (+270), the Los Angeles Lakers (+300) and the Golden State Warriors (+1600)

James, 33, is in the second year of a three-year, $100 million contract with the Cavaliers. However, James’ contract has a player option following the 2018 season, meaning James can decide whether to play one more season in Cleveland or head to free agency.

He spent four seasons in Miami (2010-2014) as part of the Big 3 era with Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh. The Heat reached the NBA Finals all four seasons and won back-to-back NBA Championships in 2012 and 2013.

SHARE COPY LINK Miami welcomes the three kings of the Miami Heat as Lebron James, Dwyane Wade, and Chris Bosh join the NBA team in a spectacular show at AmericanAirlines Arena on Friday July 9, 2010.

Come next season, James could find himself in a new place, leading a new team to newfound heights.

For now, James will be in a familiar place when the 2018 NBA Finals get underway on Thursday. James will be playing in the best-of-7 series for an eighth straight season and is looking for his fourth NBA Championship in that span and second with the Cleveland Cavaliers.