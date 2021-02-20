Knicks executive World Wide Wes is trying to steer Bradley Beal out of Washington: report

NEW YORK — Knicks top executive World Wide Wes is reportedly recruiting Bradley Beal to the Knicks through back channels.

ESPN radio host Michael Kay, who works for the station that broadcasts Knicks games, cited a “very good source” while dropping the news on his show last week.

“The Knicks have World Wide Wes on their side,” Kay said. “And he’s been in the ear of some of Beal’s people and he’s kind of nudging them that this might be a time to push for a trade.”

World Wide Wes, whose real name is William Wesley, was hired by the Knicks in June to work with his longtime associate Leon Rose. It’s Wesley’s first official job with an NBA team after decades as a behind-the-scenes power broker who leveraged relationships into influence. World Wide Wes, who has James Dolan’s ear, is an animated figure on the sidelines this season, both on the road and at Madison Square Garden, but has never spoken publicly.

Beal, who leads the league in scoring, has been resolute in his public desire to remain with the Wizards despite their abysmal record over the last three seasons. The 27-year-old’s personal success combined with his team’s failures has prompted belief around the NBA that there’s at least potential for a deal before next season.

Beal’s contract is guaranteed next season at $34.5 million. Acquiring him in a trade would require a haul, with a GM assessing his market to the New York Daily News at three first-round picks, two pick swaps, a young player and an expiring contract.

The Knicks are interested in Beal, a source confirmed, and in general are open to trading assets to acquire a star player. They have $15 million in cap space that will disappear if it’s not used before the start of 2021 free agency, along with five first-round picks over the next three years.

The Knicks have been linked to other potential trade targets in various reports, including Zach LaVine in Chicago, Victor Oladipo in Houston and Lonzo Ball in New Orleans. A source said they’re also monitoring Portland’s CJ McCollum, who is rehabbing from a broken foot and still has about $100 million guaranteed over three years after this season.

The Blazers (18-10) have played well since McCollum’s injury, with shooting-guard replacement Gary Trent Jr. rising to the occasion. But it’s unclear if Portland is willing to deal McCollum.