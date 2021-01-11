Hawks now targeting Jan. 26 to allow limited capacity at State Farm Arena

Although the Hawks expected to open State Farm Arena at limited capacity on MLK Day, Jan. 18, against the Timberwolves, that date has now shifted to Jan. 26 against the L.A. Clippers.

They still plan to open at 10% capacity at that time, which amounts to about 1,700 fans. Until then, at home games, the Hawks’ family/friends policy will continue.

The decision to push the date back was made “out of an abundance of caution and in consultation with state and local health officials, including infectious disease doctors from Emory,” the Hawks announced Monday afternoon.

When fans are present in the arena, the plan is to mandate face coverings, separate fans out in the stands to account for social distancing, increase cleaning/sanitization procedures and have contactless entry/screenings, with hand sanitizer stations throughout the buildings.