Raptors’ Pascal Siakam benched for disciplinary reasons

TAMPA, Fla. — The Raptors earned their first win of the season Thursday night, beating the visiting New York Knicks, 100-83. And they did so without forward Pascal Siakam.

The team benched Siakam for the New Year’s Eve game as discipline for walking off the court immediately after fouling out late in Tuesday’s road loss to the 76ers.

Siakam, who was listed as active and was not injured according to the team, sat on the end of the Raptors bench in street clothes.

When asked about Siakam walking off the court Tuesday, Raptors coach Nick Nurse said he didn’t know Siakam walked off and the issue would be addressed.

The Raptors entered the night off to their worst start in 15 years, losing the first three games of the season. Siakam, the team’s leading scorer last season, has struggled, shooting just 39.3% from the field.

Sixth man Norman Powell started in Siakam’s place.