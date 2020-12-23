Knicks collapse in second half of season-opening loss to Indiana Pacers

RJ Barrett and the Knicks disappeared in the second half.

The result was an opening night dud in Indiana, a 121-107 defeat Wednesday that turned into a blowout with extended garbage time in the fourth quarter.

So much for intense defense.

“Obviously, the second half, I didn’t like the way we played at all on either side of the ball,” coach Tom Thibodeau said.

Barrett was perfect in the opening two quarters with 20 points on 8-of-8 shooting. His second half was quiet, however, as he finished with just 26 points. The Knicks let go of the rope in the final five minutes, with Indiana’s Domantas Sabonis dropping 32 points with 13 rebounds and five assists on New York’s frontcourt.

Barrett credited rookie Pacers coach Nate Bjorkgren for his halftime alterations.

“I think the Pacers did something differently with all of our actions,” Barrett said. “They made really good adjustments at halftime.”

An injury to rookie Immanuel Quickley played a role in the collapse. He played an encouraging 12 minutes off the bench but collided with Myles Turner in the second quarter and suffered a hip pointer. Quickley didn’t return and it proved consequential because the point-guard play in the second half was frightful. Ntilikina logged five minutes and again appeared like he’s ill-equipped to run a team. Payton started and finished with seven points and five turnovers in 22 minutes. Power forward Julius Randle was probably the team’s best playmaker with nine assists.

“(Quickley’s injury) will be examined (Wednesday night) and (Thursday), obviously,” Thibodeau said. “But I think we all saw he had great impact when he went into the game in the first half. But we have more than enough. So whoever the next guy is be ready, get in there, get the job done.”

The second half was ugly for Thibodeau’s squad. The Pacers never looked back after turning a five-point deficit at the break into a six-point advantage after the third quarter.

Mitchell Robinson got the start at center but was dominated by Sabonis, falling into early foul trouble and never recovering. Backup center Nerlens Noel had the same problem.

Sabonis, an All-Star last season, was too smart and too skilled.

“We couldn’t get Mitchell untracked and that’s something we have to continue to work on,” Thibodeau said. “He’s been terrific in practice. We’ll take a look at how we can get him to improve to concentrate on body position and that sort of thing, and vertically and playing with his hands up. He’s a work in progress but he’s got a big upside.”

So the Knicks often went small and were efficiently fast in spurts. But their offense stagnated second half, and the Pacers pounced.

“To win on the road you always talk about the defense, the rebounding and keeping your turnovers down,” Thibodeau said. “And so, the way we played offensively in the first half is the way we need to continue to play. I thought we played about 24 minutes of good basketball.”

Obi Toppin, the Knicks eighth overall pick, debuted and struggled offensively, missing 9 of his 12 shots. The Pacers left him open on the 3-pointer and he wasn’t shy about launching.

“I’m just trying to find the flow of the game. And those were the spots I found. I think I had a couple inside shots, but I rushed it a lot,” said Toppin, who took 7 3-pointers. “Like I said, I’m still learning. This is my first real season game and I have a lot to learn.”