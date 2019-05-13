Couple crushes engagement photos recreating NBA moments like D-Wade to LeBron

LeBron James reflects on playing Dwyane Wade in Miami Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James talks to the media about the possibility of playing on the same court as Miami Heat guard Dwayne Wade for the last time after the Heat defeated the Cavaliers at the AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on March Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James talks to the media about the possibility of playing on the same court as Miami Heat guard Dwayne Wade for the last time after the Heat defeated the Cavaliers at the AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on March

A Vancouver man wasn’t a big fan of engagement photos, but he agreed to take them with his fiancee on one condition: they would be of them recreating iconic NBA moments.

And one of those moments is the famous Dwyane Wade-to-LeBron James alley-oop from when the two played together with the Miami Heat.

Puma sales rep Andrew Rowan and his fiancee, Zoe Tisshaw, also recreated photos of Kevin Durant and James Harden, when they played together for the Thunder, former 76ers star Allen Iverson stepping over former Lakers player Tyronn Lue in Game 1 of the 2001 NBA Finals and Vince Carter dunking over French player Fredric Weis for Team USA in the 2000 Sydney Olympics.

Scroll through their version and the originals from their Instagram post below:

