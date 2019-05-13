Basketball
Couple crushes engagement photos recreating NBA moments like D-Wade to LeBron
A Vancouver man wasn’t a big fan of engagement photos, but he agreed to take them with his fiancee on one condition: they would be of them recreating iconic NBA moments.
And one of those moments is the famous Dwyane Wade-to-LeBron James alley-oop from when the two played together with the Miami Heat.
Puma sales rep Andrew Rowan and his fiancee, Zoe Tisshaw, also recreated photos of Kevin Durant and James Harden, when they played together for the Thunder, former 76ers star Allen Iverson stepping over former Lakers player Tyronn Lue in Game 1 of the 2001 NBA Finals and Vince Carter dunking over French player Fredric Weis for Team USA in the 2000 Sydney Olympics.
Scroll through their version and the originals from their Instagram post below:
