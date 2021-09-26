NASCAR Cup race results: Denny Hamlin wins playoff race at Las Vegas

Miami Herald Logo
Drivers restart after a caution during a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Steve Marcus) Steve Marcus AP

As the Hendrick Motorsports cars fell from the front of the pack, Joe Gibbs Racing drivers were there to fill in the gaps at Las Vegas. A night that looked like it belonged to Kyle Larson finished with Denny Hamlin in Victory Lane.

Hamlin led 137 laps of 267 total to open the Round of 12 in the NASCAR Cup playoffs. He earned his second win of the season to advance to the next postseason round ahead of races at Talladega and the Charlotte Roval.

Larson was the early favorite to win and led the second-most laps (96), but he was never able to regain the first place spot after pit strategy put him positions down at the end of the second stage. Hamlin won that stage, matching Larson’s first stage win, then raced a clean final stage. He resumed the lead with 39 laps remaining and Chase Elliott on his tail.

But Elliott only made it as close as 0.4 seconds back coming through the finish line for second. Kyle Busch finished third after flat tires stalled Hendrick playoff drivers Alex Bowman and William Byron, who finished two and one lap down. Larson finished 10.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

NASCAR at Las Vegas results

OrderDriverCar No.Time behind leader (sec.)
1Denny Hamlin (P)11--
2Chase Elliott (P)90.442
3Kyle Busch (P)1812.548
4Martin Truex Jr. (P)1913.989
5Ryan Blaney (P)1214.651
6Tyler Reddick815.791
7Brad Keselowski (P)220.621
8Kurt Busch121.323
9Kevin Harvick (P)421.974
10Kyle Larson (P)524.119
11Joey Logano (P)2228.649
12Matt DiBenedetto2131.041
13Austin Dillon3-1 lap
14Chase Briscoe #14-1
15Daniel Suárez99-1
16Bubba Wallace23-1
17Ricky Stenhouse Jr.47-1
18William Byron (P)24-1
19Aric Almirola10-1
20Ryan Newman6-1
21Michael McDowell34-1
22Alex Bowman (P)48-2
23Ross Chastain42-2
24Christopher Bell (P)20-2
25Chris Buescher17-2
26Erik Jones43-2
27Anthony Alfredo #38-2
28Ryan Preece37-2
29Cole Custer41-2
30Corey LaJoie7-3
31Cody Ware(i)51-7
32Justin Haley(i)77-7
33BJ McLeod(i)78-10
34Quin Houff0-12
35Garrett Smithley(i)53-13
36Josh Bilicki52-15
37Joey Gase(i)15-183
38* JJ Yeley(i)66-191
