NASCAR Cup race results: Denny Hamlin wins playoff race at Las Vegas

As the Hendrick Motorsports cars fell from the front of the pack, Joe Gibbs Racing drivers were there to fill in the gaps at Las Vegas. A night that looked like it belonged to Kyle Larson finished with Denny Hamlin in Victory Lane.

Hamlin led 137 laps of 267 total to open the Round of 12 in the NASCAR Cup playoffs. He earned his second win of the season to advance to the next postseason round ahead of races at Talladega and the Charlotte Roval.

Larson was the early favorite to win and led the second-most laps (96), but he was never able to regain the first place spot after pit strategy put him positions down at the end of the second stage. Hamlin won that stage, matching Larson’s first stage win, then raced a clean final stage. He resumed the lead with 39 laps remaining and Chase Elliott on his tail.

But Elliott only made it as close as 0.4 seconds back coming through the finish line for second. Kyle Busch finished third after flat tires stalled Hendrick playoff drivers Alex Bowman and William Byron, who finished two and one lap down. Larson finished 10.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

NASCAR at Las Vegas results

Order Driver Car No. Time behind leader (sec.) 1 Denny Hamlin (P) 11 -- 2 Chase Elliott (P) 9 0.442 3 Kyle Busch (P) 18 12.548 4 Martin Truex Jr. (P) 19 13.989 5 Ryan Blaney (P) 12 14.651 6 Tyler Reddick 8 15.791 7 Brad Keselowski (P) 2 20.621 8 Kurt Busch 1 21.323 9 Kevin Harvick (P) 4 21.974 10 Kyle Larson (P) 5 24.119 11 Joey Logano (P) 22 28.649 12 Matt DiBenedetto 21 31.041 13 Austin Dillon 3 -1 lap 14 Chase Briscoe # 14 -1 15 Daniel Suárez 99 -1 16 Bubba Wallace 23 -1 17 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 47 -1 18 William Byron (P) 24 -1 19 Aric Almirola 10 -1 20 Ryan Newman 6 -1 21 Michael McDowell 34 -1 22 Alex Bowman (P) 48 -2 23 Ross Chastain 42 -2 24 Christopher Bell (P) 20 -2 25 Chris Buescher 17 -2 26 Erik Jones 43 -2 27 Anthony Alfredo # 38 -2 28 Ryan Preece 37 -2 29 Cole Custer 41 -2 30 Corey LaJoie 7 -3 31 Cody Ware(i) 51 -7 32 Justin Haley(i) 77 -7 33 BJ McLeod(i) 78 -10 34 Quin Houff 0 -12 35 Garrett Smithley(i) 53 -13 36 Josh Bilicki 52 -15 37 Joey Gase(i) 15 -183 38 * JJ Yeley(i) 66 -191