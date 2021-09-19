Miami Herald Logo
NASCAR & Auto Racing

Kevin Harvick-Chase Elliott feud overshadows a thrilling Cup Series finish at Bristol

Chase Elliott waves to fans as he is introduced before a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Bristol Motor Speedway Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Bristol, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey) Mark Humphrey AP
Bristol, Tenn.

NASCAR’s playoff Cup race at Bristol Motor Speedway was promising close contact and high drama. It delivered on both fronts during and after the checkered flag. Kevin Harvick exchanged heated words with fan favorite Chase Elliott on pit road immediately following the race.

Elliott ran into the side of Harvick’s car while Elliott was running laps down and Harvick was racing in the lead. That move came on the heels of a green-flag pit stop Elliot was forced to make in the final stage for a flat tire, which went down after contact with Harvick as the two drivers battled for the first place spot. Harvick finished the race in second behind winner Kyle Larson, then marched straight up to Elliott after parking.

They spoke inches apart and exchanged a few shoves at their cars.

“It’s all Chase’s way or it’s no way,” Harvick told reporters. “And if he doesn’t get his way then he throws a fit. He did the same thing earlier. He let the 24 (William Byron) go by in the middle of the stage and then just rode around until the 5 (Larson) caught me and I was tight behind him and we wound up getting passed by the 5, so I just hate it for our guys.”

Harvick said that he told Elliott he wanted to “rip his frickin’ head off” when they first spoke.

Elliott expressed similar frustration with Harvick saying on NBCSN that “it’s something he does all the time” of the maneuver that earned Elliott’s ire.

“He runs into your left side constantly at other tracks,” Elliott said. “And sometimes it does cut down your left side. Other times it didn’t, or it doesn’t. He did it to me at Darlington a few weeks ago cause he was tired of racing with me, and whether he did it on purpose, it doesn’t matter. At some point you’ve gotta draw the line.”

“I don’t care who he is or how long he’s been doing it,” Elliott continued. “I’m gonna stand up for myself and my team and we’ll go on down the road.”

The drivers spoke again closely for a long period between haulers, but after media members gathered to watch the exchange, they then both entered Elliott’s hauler.

Elliott and Harvick both advanced to the next round of the playoffs mid-race based on points. The two drivers also received the loudest cheers during driver introductions in front of the crowd at the Bristol, Tenn. short track.

NASCAR at Bristol race results

OrderDriverCar No.
1Kyle Larson5
2Kevin Harvick4
3William Byron24
4Ryan Blaney12
5Alex Bowman48
6Brad Keselowski2
7Martin Truex Jr.19
8Erik Jones43
9Denny Hamlin11
10Matt DiBenedetto21
11Joey Logano22
12Tyler Reddick8
13Chase Briscoe14
14Ross Chastain42
15Austin Dillon3
16Bubba Wallace23
17Ryan Preece37
18Aric Almirola10
19Kurt Busch1
20Ricky Stenhouse Jr.47
21Kyle Busch18
22Daniel Suarez99
23Chris Buescher17
24Michael McDowell34
25Chase Elliott9
26Corey LaJoie7
27J.J. Yeley51
28Cole Custer41
29Christopher Bell20
30Garrett Smithley53
31Josh Bilicki52
32David Starr66
33James Davison15
34Quin Houff0
35Anthony Alfredo38
36Justin Haley77
37B.J. McLeod78
38Ryan Newman6

