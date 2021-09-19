Kevin Harvick-Chase Elliott feud overshadows a thrilling Cup Series finish at Bristol

Chase Elliott waves to fans as he is introduced before a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Bristol Motor Speedway Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Bristol, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey) AP

NASCAR’s playoff Cup race at Bristol Motor Speedway was promising close contact and high drama. It delivered on both fronts during and after the checkered flag. Kevin Harvick exchanged heated words with fan favorite Chase Elliott on pit road immediately following the race.

Elliott ran into the side of Harvick’s car while Elliott was running laps down and Harvick was racing in the lead. That move came on the heels of a green-flag pit stop Elliot was forced to make in the final stage for a flat tire, which went down after contact with Harvick as the two drivers battled for the first place spot. Harvick finished the race in second behind winner Kyle Larson, then marched straight up to Elliott after parking.

They spoke inches apart and exchanged a few shoves at their cars.

“It’s all Chase’s way or it’s no way,” Harvick told reporters. “And if he doesn’t get his way then he throws a fit. He did the same thing earlier. He let the 24 (William Byron) go by in the middle of the stage and then just rode around until the 5 (Larson) caught me and I was tight behind him and we wound up getting passed by the 5, so I just hate it for our guys.”

Harvick said that he told Elliott he wanted to “rip his frickin’ head off” when they first spoke.

Elliott expressed similar frustration with Harvick saying on NBCSN that “it’s something he does all the time” of the maneuver that earned Elliott’s ire.

“He runs into your left side constantly at other tracks,” Elliott said. “And sometimes it does cut down your left side. Other times it didn’t, or it doesn’t. He did it to me at Darlington a few weeks ago cause he was tired of racing with me, and whether he did it on purpose, it doesn’t matter. At some point you’ve gotta draw the line.”

“I don’t care who he is or how long he’s been doing it,” Elliott continued. “I’m gonna stand up for myself and my team and we’ll go on down the road.”

The drivers spoke again closely for a long period between haulers, but after media members gathered to watch the exchange, they then both entered Elliott’s hauler.

Elliott and Harvick both advanced to the next round of the playoffs mid-race based on points. The two drivers also received the loudest cheers during driver introductions in front of the crowd at the Bristol, Tenn. short track.

NASCAR at Bristol race results

Order Driver Car No. 1 Kyle Larson 5 2 Kevin Harvick 4 3 William Byron 24 4 Ryan Blaney 12 5 Alex Bowman 48 6 Brad Keselowski 2 7 Martin Truex Jr. 19 8 Erik Jones 43 9 Denny Hamlin 11 10 Matt DiBenedetto 21 11 Joey Logano 22 12 Tyler Reddick 8 13 Chase Briscoe 14 14 Ross Chastain 42 15 Austin Dillon 3 16 Bubba Wallace 23 17 Ryan Preece 37 18 Aric Almirola 10 19 Kurt Busch 1 20 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 47 21 Kyle Busch 18 22 Daniel Suarez 99 23 Chris Buescher 17 24 Michael McDowell 34 25 Chase Elliott 9 26 Corey LaJoie 7 27 J.J. Yeley 51 28 Cole Custer 41 29 Christopher Bell 20 30 Garrett Smithley 53 31 Josh Bilicki 52 32 David Starr 66 33 James Davison 15 34 Quin Houff 0 35 Anthony Alfredo 38 36 Justin Haley 77 37 B.J. McLeod 78 38 Ryan Newman 6

