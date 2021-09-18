Miami Herald Logo
NASCAR at Bristol live updates: Scattered showers ahead of Cup race

Denny Hamlin (11) and Martin Truex Jr., (19) lead the field st the start of the NASCAR Cup series auto race in Richmond, Va., Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
Denny Hamlin (11) and Martin Truex Jr., (19) lead the field st the start of the NASCAR Cup series auto race in Richmond, Va., Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Steve Helber) Steve Helber AP
Bristol, Tenn.

NASCAR’s Cup Series race at Bristol is tonight. The Bass Pro Shops Night Race starts at 7:30 p.m. on NBCSN.

The race is 266.5 miles (500 Laps) with stages ending on laps 125, 250 and 500. All times are Eastern.

Follow NASCAR reporter Alex Andrejev on Twitter at @AndrejevAlex.

Pre-race

6:50 p.m.: There were no multiple inspection failures in the Cup Series garage. The green flag is scheduled for 7:47 p.m. The sky is overcast and light rain has restarted, although cars sit covered on the grid. Martin Truex Jr. is on the pole tonight with Denny Hamlin in the front row.

6:05 p.m.: Scattered showers hit Bristol Motor Speedway a few hours leading up to the green flag. The track has issued a severe weather warning for fans in the area, but rain storms are expected to pass through, according to the AccuWeather.com Radar. There’s an eight percent chance of rain until 11 p.m., per the latest forecast on the site, with just light precipitation in the area.

How to watch NASCAR Cup race at Bristol

NASCAR at Bristol Night Race Cup starting order

OrderDriverCar No.
1Martin Truex Jr.19
2Denny Hamlin11
3Joey Logano22
4Chase Elliott9
5Kyle Larson5
6Christopher Bell20
7Ryan Blaney12
8Kevin Harvick4
9Kyle Busch18
10Brad Keselowski2
11Alex Bowman48
12Aric Almirola10
13Tyler Reddick8
14William Byron24
15Kurt Busch1
16Michael McDowell34
17Ross Chastain42
18Austin Dillon3
19Matt DiBenedetto21
20Chase Briscoe14
21Daniel Suárez99
22Erik Jones43
23Ricky Stenhouse Jr.47
24Ryan Newman6
25Chris Buescher17
26Cole Custer41
27Ryan Preece37
28Bubba Wallace23
29Justin Haley77
30Anthony Alfredo38
31Corey LaJoie7
32BJ McLeod78
33Josh Bilicki52
34Quin Houff0
35JJ Yeley51
36Garrett Smithley53
37James Davison15
38David Starr66
This story was originally published September 18, 2021 6:04 PM.

Sports

