NASCAR & Auto Racing
NASCAR at Bristol live updates: Scattered showers ahead of Cup race
NASCAR’s Cup Series race at Bristol is tonight. The Bass Pro Shops Night Race starts at 7:30 p.m. on NBCSN.
The race is 266.5 miles (500 Laps) with stages ending on laps 125, 250 and 500. All times are Eastern.
Follow NASCAR reporter Alex Andrejev on Twitter at @AndrejevAlex.
Pre-race
6:50 p.m.: There were no multiple inspection failures in the Cup Series garage. The green flag is scheduled for 7:47 p.m. The sky is overcast and light rain has restarted, although cars sit covered on the grid. Martin Truex Jr. is on the pole tonight with Denny Hamlin in the front row.
6:05 p.m.: Scattered showers hit Bristol Motor Speedway a few hours leading up to the green flag. The track has issued a severe weather warning for fans in the area, but rain storms are expected to pass through, according to the AccuWeather.com Radar. There’s an eight percent chance of rain until 11 p.m., per the latest forecast on the site, with just light precipitation in the area.
How to watch NASCAR Cup race at Bristol
- Race: Bass Pro Shops Night Race
- When: Saturday, September 18
- Time: 7:30 p.m. EST
- TV: NBCSN
- Radio: PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio
- Distance: 266.5 miles (500 Laps) with stages ending on laps 125, 250 and 500
NASCAR at Bristol Night Race Cup starting order
|Order
|Driver
|Car No.
|1
|Martin Truex Jr.
|19
|2
|Denny Hamlin
|11
|3
|Joey Logano
|22
|4
|Chase Elliott
|9
|5
|Kyle Larson
|5
|6
|Christopher Bell
|20
|7
|Ryan Blaney
|12
|8
|Kevin Harvick
|4
|9
|Kyle Busch
|18
|10
|Brad Keselowski
|2
|11
|Alex Bowman
|48
|12
|Aric Almirola
|10
|13
|Tyler Reddick
|8
|14
|William Byron
|24
|15
|Kurt Busch
|1
|16
|Michael McDowell
|34
|17
|Ross Chastain
|42
|18
|Austin Dillon
|3
|19
|Matt DiBenedetto
|21
|20
|Chase Briscoe
|14
|21
|Daniel Suárez
|99
|22
|Erik Jones
|43
|23
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|47
|24
|Ryan Newman
|6
|25
|Chris Buescher
|17
|26
|Cole Custer
|41
|27
|Ryan Preece
|37
|28
|Bubba Wallace
|23
|29
|Justin Haley
|77
|30
|Anthony Alfredo
|38
|31
|Corey LaJoie
|7
|32
|BJ McLeod
|78
|33
|Josh Bilicki
|52
|34
|Quin Houff
|0
|35
|JJ Yeley
|51
|36
|Garrett Smithley
|53
|37
|James Davison
|15
|38
|David Starr
|66
Sports Pass is your ticket to Miami sports
Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Miami area sports - only $1 a monthVIEW OFFER
This story was originally published September 18, 2021 6:04 PM.
Comments