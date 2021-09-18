NASCAR at Bristol live updates: Scattered showers ahead of Cup race

Denny Hamlin (11) and Martin Truex Jr., (19) lead the field st the start of the NASCAR Cup series auto race in Richmond, Va., Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Steve Helber) AP

NASCAR’s Cup Series race at Bristol is tonight. The Bass Pro Shops Night Race starts at 7:30 p.m. on NBCSN.

The race is 266.5 miles (500 Laps) with stages ending on laps 125, 250 and 500. All times are Eastern.

Pre-race

6:50 p.m.: There were no multiple inspection failures in the Cup Series garage. The green flag is scheduled for 7:47 p.m. The sky is overcast and light rain has restarted, although cars sit covered on the grid. Martin Truex Jr. is on the pole tonight with Denny Hamlin in the front row.

6:05 p.m.: Scattered showers hit Bristol Motor Speedway a few hours leading up to the green flag. The track has issued a severe weather warning for fans in the area, but rain storms are expected to pass through, according to the AccuWeather.com Radar. There’s an eight percent chance of rain until 11 p.m., per the latest forecast on the site, with just light precipitation in the area.

How to watch NASCAR Cup race at Bristol

Race: Bass Pro Shops Night Race

When: Saturday, September 18

Saturday, September 18 Time: 7:30 p.m. EST

7:30 p.m. EST TV: NBCSN

Radio : PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

: PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Distance: 266.5 miles (500 Laps) with stages ending on laps 125, 250 and 500

NASCAR at Bristol Night Race Cup starting order

Order Driver Car No. 1 Martin Truex Jr. 19 2 Denny Hamlin 11 3 Joey Logano 22 4 Chase Elliott 9 5 Kyle Larson 5 6 Christopher Bell 20 7 Ryan Blaney 12 8 Kevin Harvick 4 9 Kyle Busch 18 10 Brad Keselowski 2 11 Alex Bowman 48 12 Aric Almirola 10 13 Tyler Reddick 8 14 William Byron 24 15 Kurt Busch 1 16 Michael McDowell 34 17 Ross Chastain 42 18 Austin Dillon 3 19 Matt DiBenedetto 21 20 Chase Briscoe 14 21 Daniel Suárez 99 22 Erik Jones 43 23 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 47 24 Ryan Newman 6 25 Chris Buescher 17 26 Cole Custer 41 27 Ryan Preece 37 28 Bubba Wallace 23 29 Justin Haley 77 30 Anthony Alfredo 38 31 Corey LaJoie 7 32 BJ McLeod 78 33 Josh Bilicki 52 34 Quin Houff 0 35 JJ Yeley 51 36 Garrett Smithley 53 37 James Davison 15 38 David Starr 66

This story was originally published September 18, 2021 6:04 PM.