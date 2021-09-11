Miami Herald Logo
Miami com Logo
FL Keys News Logo
El Nuevo Herald Logo

NASCAR & Auto Racing

NASCAR Cup race at Richmond live updates: Kyle Larson drops to rear after inspection

Kyle Larson drives at the NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Michigan International Speedway, Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, in Brooklyn, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Kyle Larson drives at the NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Michigan International Speedway, Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, in Brooklyn, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio) Carlos Osorio AP
Richmond, Va.

NASCAR’s Cup Series race at Richmond is today. The Federated Auto Parts 400 Salute to First Responders starts today at 7:30 p.m. on NBCSN.

The race is 300 miles (400 laps) with stages ending on laps 80, 235 and 400. All times are Eastern.

Follow NASCAR reporter Alex Andrejev on Twitter at @AndrejevAlex.

Larson dropping to the rear of the field

Championship contender Kyle Larson will be dropping to the rear of the field to start the race at Richmond Saturday for “multiple” inspection failures. So is Cole Custer. Larson was slated to start on the pole, Custer 21st.

That leaves Denny Hamlin and Martin Truex Jr. on the front row to begin the second race of the playoffs.

How to watch NASCAR Cup race at Richmond

  • Race: Federated Auto Parts 400 Salute to First Responders
  • When: Saturday, Sept. 11
  • Time: 7:30 p.m. EST
    • Sports Pass is your ticket to Miami sports

    Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Miami area sports - only $1 a month

    VIEW OFFER
  • TV: NBCSN
  • Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio
  • Distance: 300 miles (400 laps) with stages ending on laps 80, 235 and 400

    • NASCAR Cup race at Richmond lineup

    OrderDriverCar No.
    1Denny Hamlin11
    2Martin Truex Jr.19
    3Kurt Busch1
    4Kevin Harvick4
    5Joey Logano22
    6Brad Keselowski2
    7Ryan Blaney12
    8Aric Almirola10
    9Christopher Bell20
    10Tyler Reddick8
    11Alex Bowman48
    12Chase Elliott9
    13William Byron24
    14Kyle Busch18
    15Michael McDowell34
    16Ross Chastain42
    17Chris Buescher17
    18Austin Dillon3
    19Ryan Preece37
    20Daniel Suárez99
    21Ricky Stenhouse Jr.47
    22Ryan Newman6
    23Corey LaJoie7
    24Chase Briscoe14
    25Bubba Wallace23
    26Matt DiBenedetto21
    27Justin Haley77
    28Anthony Alfredo38
    29Erik Jones43
    30BJ McLeod78
    31Josh Bilicki52
    32Joey Gase15
    33Quin Houff0
    34Garrett Smithley51
    35JJ Yeley53

    36

    		Kyle Larson5

    37

    		Cole Custer41
      Comments  
    Sports Pass is your ticket to Miami sports
    #ReadLocal

    Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Miami area sports - only $1 a month

    VIEW OFFER

    Sports

    Brittany Force leads qualifying in NHRA playoff opener

    September 11, 2021 7:07 PM
    Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service