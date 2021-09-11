NASCAR Cup race at Richmond live updates: Kyle Larson drops to rear after inspection

Kyle Larson drives at the NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Michigan International Speedway, Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, in Brooklyn, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio) AP

NASCAR’s Cup Series race at Richmond is today. The Federated Auto Parts 400 Salute to First Responders starts today at 7:30 p.m. on NBCSN.

The race is 300 miles (400 laps) with stages ending on laps 80, 235 and 400. All times are Eastern.

Larson dropping to the rear of the field

Championship contender Kyle Larson will be dropping to the rear of the field to start the race at Richmond Saturday for “multiple” inspection failures. So is Cole Custer. Larson was slated to start on the pole, Custer 21st.

That leaves Denny Hamlin and Martin Truex Jr. on the front row to begin the second race of the playoffs.

How to watch NASCAR Cup race at Richmond

Race: Federated Auto Parts 400 Salute to First Responders

When: Saturday, Sept. 11

Time: 7:30 p.m. EST

TV: NBCSN

Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Distance: 300 miles (400 laps) with stages ending on laps 80, 235 and 400

NASCAR Cup race at Richmond lineup

Order Driver Car No. 1 Denny Hamlin 11 2 Martin Truex Jr. 19 3 Kurt Busch 1 4 Kevin Harvick 4 5 Joey Logano 22 6 Brad Keselowski 2 7 Ryan Blaney 12 8 Aric Almirola 10 9 Christopher Bell 20 10 Tyler Reddick 8 11 Alex Bowman 48 12 Chase Elliott 9 13 William Byron 24 14 Kyle Busch 18 15 Michael McDowell 34 16 Ross Chastain 42 17 Chris Buescher 17 18 Austin Dillon 3 19 Ryan Preece 37 20 Daniel Suárez 99 21 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 47 22 Ryan Newman 6 23 Corey LaJoie 7 24 Chase Briscoe 14 25 Bubba Wallace 23 26 Matt DiBenedetto 21 27 Justin Haley 77 28 Anthony Alfredo 38 29 Erik Jones 43 30 BJ McLeod 78 31 Josh Bilicki 52 32 Joey Gase 15 33 Quin Houff 0 34 Garrett Smithley 51 35 JJ Yeley 53 36 Kyle Larson 5 37 Cole Custer 41