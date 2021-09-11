NASCAR at Richmond live updates: Xfinity Series race today

Daniel Hemric (18) is followed by AJ Allmendinger (16) and Justin Allgaier (7) during a NASCAR Xfinity Series auto race Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Darlington, S.C. (AP Photo/John Amis) AP

NASCAR’s Xfinity Series race at Richmond is today. The Go Bowling 250 starts today at 2:30 p.m. on NBCSN.

The race is 187.5 miles (250 laps) with stages ending on laps 75, 150 and 250. All times are Eastern.

Pre-race

1:55 p.m.: NASCAR’s Xfinity Series race is today on NBCSN and proceeds the Cup playoff race at Richmond this evening. Former Cup driver and Class of 2021 NASCAR Hall of Fame member Dale Earnhardt Jr. is making his return to the driver’s seat for this race. He’ll pilot the No. 8 Chevrolet for JD Motorsports with a paint scheme honoring the victims of the 9/11 terror attacks for the 20th anniversary of the day. Earnhardt Jr. retired from full-time driving in 2017, but has made a single Xfinity start each season since then. He’ll start 30th for today’s race.

How to watch NASCAR Xfinity race at Richmond

Race: Go Bowling 250

When: Saturday, Sept. 11

Time: 2:30 p.m. EST

TV: NBCSN

Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Distance: 187.5 miles (250 Laps) with stages ending on laps 75, 150 and 250

NASCAR Xfinity race at Richmond lineup

Order Driver Car No. 1 Austin Cindric 22 2 Harrison Burton 20 3 Noah Gragson 9 4 Justin Haley 11 5 Justin Allgaier 7 6 Jeb Burton 10 7 Jeremy Clements 51 8 AJ Allmendinger 16 9 Myatt Snider 2 10 Michael Annett 1 11 Ryan Sieg 39 12 Daniel Hemric 18 13 Alex Labbe 36 14 Josh Williams 92 15 Ty Gibbs 54 16 Brandon Jones 19 17 Brandon Brown 68 18 Jade Buford 48 19 Brett Moffitt 2 20 Riley Herbst 98 21 Matt Mills 5 22 Patrick Emerling 23 23 Joe Graf Jr. 7 24 Tommy Joe Martins 44 25 Ryan Vargas 6 26 Jeffrey Earnhardt 0 27 John Hunter Nemechek 26 28 Colby Howard 15 29 JJ Yeley 17 30 Dale Earnhardt Jr. 8 31 Landon Cassill 4 32 Kyle Weatherman 47 33 Josh Berry 31 34 Mason Massey 78 35 Spencer Boyd 90 36 Stephen Leicht 61 37 David Starr 66 38 Sam Mayer 99 39 CJ McLaughlin 74 40 Akinori Ogata 52