Miami Herald Logo
Miami com Logo
FL Keys News Logo
El Nuevo Herald Logo

NASCAR & Auto Racing

NASCAR at Richmond live updates: Xfinity Series race today

Daniel Hemric (18) is followed by AJ Allmendinger (16) and Justin Allgaier (7) during a NASCAR Xfinity Series auto race Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Darlington, S.C. (AP Photo/John Amis)
Daniel Hemric (18) is followed by AJ Allmendinger (16) and Justin Allgaier (7) during a NASCAR Xfinity Series auto race Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Darlington, S.C. (AP Photo/John Amis) John Amis AP

NASCAR’s Xfinity Series race at Richmond is today. The Go Bowling 250 starts today at 2:30 p.m. on NBCSN.

The race is 187.5 miles (250 laps) with stages ending on laps 75, 150 and 250. All times are Eastern.

Follow NASCAR reporter Alex Andrejev on Twitter at @AndrejevAlex.

Pre-race

1:55 p.m.: NASCAR’s Xfinity Series race is today on NBCSN and proceeds the Cup playoff race at Richmond this evening. Former Cup driver and Class of 2021 NASCAR Hall of Fame member Dale Earnhardt Jr. is making his return to the driver’s seat for this race. He’ll pilot the No. 8 Chevrolet for JD Motorsports with a paint scheme honoring the victims of the 9/11 terror attacks for the 20th anniversary of the day. Earnhardt Jr. retired from full-time driving in 2017, but has made a single Xfinity start each season since then. He’ll start 30th for today’s race.

How to watch NASCAR Xfinity race at Richmond

  • Race: Go Bowling 250
  • When: Saturday, Sept. 11
  • Time: 2:30 p.m. EST
  • TV: NBCSN
    • Sports Pass is your ticket to Miami sports

    Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Miami area sports - only $1 a month

    VIEW OFFER
  • Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio
  • Distance: 187.5 miles (250 Laps) with stages ending on laps 75, 150 and 250

    • NASCAR Xfinity race at Richmond lineup

    OrderDriverCar No.
    1Austin Cindric22
    2Harrison Burton20
    3Noah Gragson9
    4Justin Haley11
    5Justin Allgaier7
    6Jeb Burton10
    7Jeremy Clements51
    8AJ Allmendinger16
    9Myatt Snider2
    10Michael Annett1
    11Ryan Sieg39
    12Daniel Hemric18
    13Alex Labbe36
    14Josh Williams92
    15Ty Gibbs54
    16Brandon Jones19
    17Brandon Brown68
    18Jade Buford48
    19Brett Moffitt2
    20Riley Herbst98
    21Matt Mills5
    22Patrick Emerling23
    23Joe Graf Jr.7
    24Tommy Joe Martins44
    25Ryan Vargas6
    26Jeffrey Earnhardt0
    27John Hunter Nemechek26
    28Colby Howard15
    29JJ Yeley17
    30Dale Earnhardt Jr.8
    31Landon Cassill4
    32Kyle Weatherman47
    33Josh Berry31
    34Mason Massey78
    35Spencer Boyd90
    36Stephen Leicht61
    37David Starr66
    38Sam Mayer99
    39CJ McLaughlin74
    40Akinori Ogata52
      Comments  
    Sports Pass is your ticket to Miami sports
    #ReadLocal

    Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Miami area sports - only $1 a month

    VIEW OFFER

    Sports

    Brittany Force leads qualifying in NHRA playoff opener

    September 11, 2021 1:57 PM
    Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service