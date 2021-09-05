NASCAR race results: Denny Hamlin wins first playoff race at Darlington

Denny Hamlin celebrates in victory lane after winning a NASCAR Cup Series auto race Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021, in Darlington, S.C. (AP Photo/John Amis) AP

The radio chatter was full of words not fit for print Sunday at Darlington Raceway. For all but one driver, Denny Hamlin, the track lived up to its “Too Tough To Tame” nickname during NASCAR’s first playoff Cup race of 2021.

Only 15 drivers ended the race on the lead lap and four playoff drivers crashed out before the end of 367 grueling laps. Three of those drivers — Michael McDowell, Kyle Busch and William Byron — were out of the race before the end of the second stage. Defending Cup champion Chase Elliott joined them on the sidelines in the final stage after he hit the wall racing three-wide.

But for Hamlin, a three-time Darlington winner prior to Sunday, the laps looked easy. He cruised to his first win of the 2021 season and fourth victory at the South Carolina oval. Hamlin led 146 laps, which was the second-most of the race behind regular season champion Kyle Larson (156 laps led).

The two top drivers exchanged the lead throughout the evening, with Hamlin winning the first stage and Larson winning the second stage. Eventually, Hamlin assumed the top spot on pit strategy and with some luck when his Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Martin Truex Jr. was penalized for speeding on pit road to send him from first to the back of the pack. Truex apologized to his team on his radio, with some expletives sprinkled in his comments, as Hamlin stayed steady.

Truex’s misstep was quickly followed by the exit of another playoff driver. Elliott and his team dropped a few curse words after he hit the outside wall racing hard in the top-10. His car went spinning out, then to the garage, as a late caution flew. Elliott finished 31st, but remains ranked 10th about the cutoff for the next Round of 12 while Alex Bowman, Busch, Byron and McDowell are all in jeopardy of missing the cut heading to Richmond based on points.

With the win Hamlin moves to first in the postseason standings after relinquishing the regular season championship to Larson, a driver he said he’s battled with all season. The dueling between the two played out in the final 30 laps as Larson tracked Hamlin, and Trackhouse Racing driver Ross Chastain lurked behind both of them in third.

By the final 10 laps, Hamlin’s lead was down to half a second, but he was able to maintain a gap until Larson made a big move coming to the line, “video gaming it,” he said. Larson moved up on Hamlin’s bumper, but he couldn’t get by him before the checkered flag waved.

“I didn’t want to wreck him,” Larson said. “I just wanted to drive to his outside there.”

Larson settled for second. Chastain finished third, while Truex rallied for a fourth place finish. Kevin Harvick, a three-time Darlington winner, finished fifth.

Hamlin said it was a “matter of time” to reach Victory Lane this year. He soaked in his first victory since October of last year.

“I’m not gonna downplay the significance of it,” Hamlin said. “It’s not just another win.”

Joe Gibbs Racing team owner Joe Gibbs said he couldn’t be happier with the result, calling it a “hard fought” victory.

“I think Darlington kind of produces that,” he said.

Order Driver Car No. Time behind leader (sec.) 1 Denny Hamlin (P) 11 -- 2 Kyle Larson (P) 5 0.212 3 Ross Chastain 42 1.948 4 Martin Truex Jr. (P) 19 2.227 5 Kevin Harvick (P) 4 12.467 6 Kurt Busch (P) 1 13.005 7 Brad Keselowski (P) 2 13.037 8 Joey Logano (P) 22 15.872 9 Chris Buescher 17 16.171 10 Austin Dillon 3 16.671 11 Cole Custer 41 17.343 12 Ryan Preece 37 17.802 13 Daniel Suárez 99 17.865 14 Ryan Newman 6 19.537 15 Corey LaJoie 7 25.019 16 Aric Almirola (P) 10 -1 (lap) 17 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 47 -1 18 Tyler Reddick (P) 8 -1 19 Chase Briscoe 14 -1 20 Christopher Bell (P) 20 -1 21 Bubba Wallace 23 -1 22 Ryan Blaney (P) 12 -1 23 Matt DiBenedetto 21 -2 24 Anthony Alfredo 38 -3 25 Justin Haley 77 -3 26 Alex Bowman (P) 48 -4 27 BJ McLeod(i) 78 -8 28 Josh Bilicki 52 -8 29 Joey Gase(i) 15 -10 30 Quin Houff 0 -12 31 Chase Elliott (P) 9 -40 32 Erik Jones 43 -103 33 Cody Ware 51 -158 34 William Byron (P) 24 -168 35 Kyle Busch (P) 18 -242 36 James Davison 53 -317 37 Michael McDowell (P) 34 -337