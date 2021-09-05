NASCAR at Darlington live updates: Cup playoff race tonight

William Byron (24) and Denny Hamlin (11) lead the field to start a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack) AP

The NASCAR Cup Series playoff opener is tonight at Darlington Raceway. The Cook Out Southern 500 starts today at 6 p.m. on NBCSN.

The race is 501.3 miles (367 laps) with stages ending on laps 115, 230 and 367. All times are Eastern.

Pre-race

5:25 p.m.: Cars are staged on the grid following NASCAR Trucks race at Darlington. Truck Series playoff driver Sheldon Creed scored the win with John Hunter Nemechek finishing second during the In It To Win It 200.

Another NASCAR playoff race is still on the docket. The Cup Series race starts at 6 p.m. but rather than throwing it back at Darlington, NASCAR is looking forward tonight with the Next Gen car debuting for fans. Austin Cindric will pace the field in the Ford Next Gen car ahead of tonight’s Southern 500, Cindric and NASCAR confirmed.

What are the odds, predictions for NASCAR Cup race?

Kyle Larson, NASCAR’s 2021 regular-season Cup champion, starts sixth on Sunday and is the favorite to win, according to bet MGM odds. Daytona 400 winner Ryan Blaney is on the pole with Denny Hamlin in the front row, as determined by NASCAR’s performance-based metric qualifying formula.

Hamlin is one of three playoff drivers without a win this season along with Kevin Harvick and Tyler Reddick. Hamlin and Harvick, however, lead all active drivers in wins at Darlington with three each and could nab a first 2021 victory this weekend at Darlington’s 1.366-mile paved oval.

Read the Observer’s full pre-race predictions here.

How to watch NASCAR Cup race at Darlington

Race: Cook Out Southern 500

When: Sunday, Sept. 5

Time: 6 p.m. EST

TV: NBCSN

Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Distance: 501.3 miles (367 Laps) with stages ending on laps 115, 230 and 367

NASCAR at Darlington Cup starting order

Order Driver Car No. 1 Ryan Blaney 12 2 Denny Hamlin 11 3 Kurt Busch 1 4 Chase Elliott 9 5 Alex Bowman 48 6 Kyle Larson 5 7 Tyler Reddick 8 8 Aric Almirola 10 9 Kevin Harvick 4 10 Martin Truex Jr. 19 11 Joey Logano 22 12 Kyle Busch 18 13 Christopher Bell 20 14 William Byron 24 15 Michael McDowell 34 16 Brad Keselowski 2 17 Bubba Wallace 23 18 Ryan Preece 37 19 Ryan Newman 6 20 Justin Haley 77 21 Austin Dillon 3 22 Erik Jones 43 23 Ross Chastain 42 24 Chase Briscoe 14 25 Corey LaJoie 7 26 Daniel Suárez 99 27 BJ McLeod 78 28 Josh Bilicki 52 29 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 47 30 Matt DiBenedetto 21 31 Cole Custer 41 32 Anthony Alfredo 38 33 Cody Ware 51 34 Chris Buescher 17 35 Joey Gase 15 36 James Davison 53 37 Quin Houff 00