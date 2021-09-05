NASCAR at Darlington live updates: Sheldon Creed on the pole for Trucks race

Drivers head into the front stretch as they get the green flag during a NASCAR Truck Series auto race at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, Texas, Saturday, June 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Larry Papke) AP

NASCAR’s Truck Series race at Darlington Raceway is today. The In It To Win It 200 starts at 1:30 p.m. on FS1.

The race is 200.1 miles (147 laps) with stages ending on laps 45, 90 and 147. All times are Eastern.

Stage 1

2:23 p.m., Lap 45: John Hunter Nemechek holds his spot through the green-and-white checkered flag, followed by Matt Crafton, Zane Smith, Sheldon Creed, Stewart Friesen, Todd Gilliland, Carson Hocevar, Chandler Smith, Parker Kligerman and Ben Rhodes in the top 10.

2:15 p.m., Lap 29: John Hunter Nemechek continues to ride out front and is told he’s the fastest truck on the track. Sheldon Creed has gained some spots and its up to fifth. Matt Crafton is still in second.

2:10 p.m., Lap 25: John Hunter Nemechek takes the high like while Matt Crafton lines up on the low lane with Carson Hocevar behind Nemechek. There will be 19 laps to go before the stage break when the race goes green. ... scratch that. The caution comes back out for Colby Howard spinning around Turn 2 after the restart. Yellow is back out.

2:05 p.m., Lap 21: The caution is out for debris. Ben Rhodes appears to have some front end damage, while Sheldon Creed has some back-end damage from contact between the two after the restart. We’re back under yellow with John Hunter Nemechek continuing to lead. Tate Fogleman has gone to the garage.

1:58 p.m., Lap 15: Sheldon Creed has dropped another spot before the competition caution on Lap 15. Carson Hocevar pics up a spot, as teams comment that they’re continuing to watch the bump in Turn 2. Creed leads a group of teams to pit road and then is the first off, but the race leaders stay out. Austin Hill gets a speeding penalty on pit road. Ryan Truex (too many crew members over the wall) and Tanner Gray (speeding on pit road) also are penalized before the restart.

1:53 p.m., Lap 11: John Hunter Nemechek moves into the second place spot, then a few laps later, into the first place spot. Matt Crafton is mentioning that he’s feeling some bumps, but is able to remain in second. Sheldon Creed falls to third.

1:49 p.m., Lap 1: Green flag at Darlington! Sheldon Creed leads the first lap from the pole, as the field goes three-wide further back. Matt Crafton is reminded by his team to continue ride “nice and smooth,” especially through the repaved Turn 2 area, which was worn in some yesterday during the Xfinity race.

Pre-race

1:45 p.m.: Engines have been fired and pace laps are underway for the Truck Series race, as Cup cars continue to roll through technical inspection.

12:30 p.m.: NASCAR announces that there were no issues during pre-race technical inspection. No trucks will be sent to the rear for today’s race. Sheldon Creed will start on the pole for today’s race, as determined by NASCAR’s performance-based metric qualifying formula. Creed is a playoff driver, along with the nine others starting in the first rows for the first playoff race of the series 2021 season.

How to watch NASCAR Truck race at Darlington

Race: In It To Win It 200

In It To Win It 200 When: Sunday, Sept. 5

Sunday, Sept. 5 Time: 1:30 p.m. EST

1:30 p.m. EST TV: FS1

FS1 Radio : MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR

: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Distance: 200.1 miles (147 Laps) with stages ending on laps 45, 90 and 147

NASCAR Trucks race at Darlington lineup

Order Driver Truck No. 1 Sheldon Creed 2 2 Matt Crafton 88 3 Ben Rhodes 99 4 Stewart Friesen 52 5 Carson Hocevar 42 6 John Hunter Nemechek 4 7 Austin Hill 16 8 Todd Gilliland 38 9 Chandler Smith 18 10 Zane Smith 21 11 Dylan Lupton 51 12 Grant Enfinger 98 13 Johnny Sauter 13 14 Hailie Deegan 1 15 Jack Wood 24 16 Austin Wayne Self 22 17 Chase Purdy 23 18 Derek Kraus 19 19 Ryan Truex 40 20 Josh Berry 25 21 Tyler Hill 56 22 Tanner Gray 15 23 Kris Wright 2 24 Tate Fogleman 12 25 Tyler Ankrum 26 26 Spencer Boyd 20 27 Danny Bohn 30 28 Dawson Cram 41 29 Colby Howard 9 30 Josh Reaume 34 31 Lawless Alan 45 32 Ryan Ellis 33 33 Jordan Anderson 3 34 Parker Kligerman 75 35 Jennifer Jo Cobb 10 36 Spencer Davis 11 37 Norm Benning 6 38 Clay Greenfield 68

*Note: Bold indicates playoff driver