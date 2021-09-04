NASCAR Cup race at Darlington prediction: Who will win the first playoff race

NASCAR playoff driver Kyle Larson (5) battles teammate Chase Elliott (9) at Michigan International Speedway last month. Larson is our pick to win the playoff race Sunday night at Darlington. AP

NASCAR’s Cup Series begins its 10-race playoff battle this weekend at Darlington after a cut-throat regular-season finale at Daytona last Saturday. The Cook Out Southern 500 starts at 6 p.m. Sunday on NBCSN.

Sixteen drivers are vying for a win, or enough points, to secure a spot in the next postseason Round of 12 opening in three weeks at Las Vegas.

Kyle Larson, NASCAR’s 2021 regular-season Cup champion, starts sixth on Sunday and is the favorite to win, according to bet MGM odds. Daytona 400 winner Ryan Blaney is on the pole with Denny Hamlin in the front row, as determined by NASCAR’s performance-based metric qualifying formula.

Hamlin is one of three playoff drivers without a win this season along with Kevin Harvick and Tyler Reddick. Hamlin and Harvick, however, lead all active drivers in wins at Darlington with three each and could nab a first 2021 victory this weekend at Darlington’s 1.366-mile paved oval.

However, neither team has shown consistent strength this season like they did last year, when both drivers scored at least one with at Darlington (Harvick won two races). Instead, it was Martin Truex Jr. who won this season’s first Darlington race in May. His No. 19 team was also dominant on tracks with the 750 horsepower package earlier this season, which makes Truex another favorite to win on Sunday.

The strike against Truex is that his team has been a lull over the last three races, averaging an 18th-place finish in those events.

While three Gibbs drivers — Truex, Hamlin and Kyle Busch — finished in the top five at the last Darlington race, Larson’s my pick to win. He finished second at Darlington in May and the No. 5 team’s performance hasn’t significantly dipped at recent races (sure, he finished 20th at Daytona, but it was a wreck-filled Daytona). Barring unpredictable wrecks this weekend, Larson could make a postseason statement.

How to watch NASCAR Cup race at Darlington

Race: Cook Out Southern 500

Cook Out Southern 500 When: Sunday, Sept. 5

Sunday, Sept. 5 Time: 6 p.m. EST

6 p.m. EST TV: NBCSN

NBCSN Radio : MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Distance: 501.3 miles (367 Laps) with stages ending on laps 115, 230 and 367

NASCAR at Darlington Cup starting order

Order Driver Car No. 1 Ryan Blaney 12 2 Denny Hamlin 11 3 Kurt Busch 1 4 Chase Elliott 9 5 Alex Bowman 48 6 Kyle Larson 5 7 Tyler Reddick 8 8 Aric Almirola 10 9 Kevin Harvick 4 10 Martin Truex Jr. 19 11 Joey Logano 22 12 Kyle Busch 18 13 Christopher Bell 20 14 William Byron 24 15 Michael McDowell 34 16 Brad Keselowski 2 17 Bubba Wallace 23 18 Ryan Preece 37 19 Ryan Newman 6 20 Justin Haley 77 21 Austin Dillon 3 22 Erik Jones 43 23 Ross Chastain 42 24 Chase Briscoe 14 25 Corey LaJoie 7 26 Daniel Suárez 99 27 BJ McLeod 78 28 Josh Bilicki 52 29 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 47 30 Matt DiBenedetto 21 31 Cole Custer 41 32 Anthony Alfredo 38 33 Cody Ware 51 34 Chris Buescher 17 35 Joey Gase 15 36 James Davison 53 37 Quin Houff 00

NASCAR Cup playoff standings

Order Driver Points 1 Kyle Larson 2052 2 Ryan Blaney 2024 3 Martin Truex Jr. 2024 4 Kyle Busch 2022 5 Chase Elliott 2021 6 Alex Bowman 2015 7 Denny Hamlin 2015 8 William Byron 2014 9 Joey Logano 2013 10 Brad Keselowski 2008 11 Kurt Busch 2008 12 Christopher Bell 2005 13 Michael McDowell 2005 14 Aric Almirola 2005 15 Tyler Reddick 2003 16 Kevin Harvick 2002