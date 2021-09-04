NASCAR & Auto Racing
NASCAR at Darlington live race updates: Xfinity race today
The NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Darlington Raceway is today. The Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200 is 200.1 miles (147 laps) with stages ending on laps 45, 90 and 147. All times are Eastern.
Pre-race
3:09 p.m.: Driver intros are underway under bright and almost cloudless sky. Entered in today’s lineup are full-time Cup drivers Denny Hamlin, Tyler Reddick and Austin Dillon, who will race in tomorrow’s Cup event at the track.
Pre-race lineup changes
Prior to Saturday’s race, JR Motorsports announces that team engineer Allen Hart will fill in as crew chief for Justin Allgaier’s No. 7 Chevrolet team. Crew chief Jason Burdett will miss the event due to NASCAR’s COVID-19 protocols, the team said.
Additionally, NASCAR announces a driver change for the No. 02 team. Ty Dillon will substitute for driver Brett Moffitt, as Moffitt is out due to “medical reasons,” Frontstretch first reported. Moffitt was slated to start 10th.
There were no issues during pre-race inspection, so Dillon so far will be the only driver dropping to the rear for the start of the race. Daniel Hemric is starting on the pole with A.J. Allmendinger in the front row.
How to watch NASCAR Xfinity race at Darlington
- Race: Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200
- When: Saturday, Sept. 4
- Time: 3:30 p.m. EST
- TV: NBCSN
- Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio
- Distance: 200.1 miles (147 Laps) with stages ending on laps 45, 90 and 147)
NASCAR Xfinity race at Darlington lineup
|Order
|Driver
|Car No.
|1
|Daniel Hemric
|18
|2
|AJ Allmendinger
|16
|3
|Justin Haley
|11
|4
|Justin Allgaier
|7
|5
|Jeb Burton
|10
|6
|Harrison Burton
|20
|7
|Riley Herbst
|98
|8
|Noah Gragson
|9
|9
|Myatt Snider
|2
|10
|Ty Dillon*
|2
|11
|Sam Mayer
|8
|12
|Ryan Sieg
|39
|13
|Tommy Joe Martins
|44
|14
|Denny Hamlin
|54
|15
|Jeremy Clements
|51
|16
|Josh Williams
|92
|17
|Landon Cassill
|4
|18
|David Starr
|61
|19
|Michael Annett
|1
|20
|Jade Buford
|1
|21
|Jeffrey Earnhardt
|0
|22
|Alex Labbe
|36
|23
|Brandon Brown
|68
|24
|Austin Cindric
|22
|25
|Brandon Jones
|19
|26
|Mason Massey
|17
|27
|Ryan Vargas
|6
|28
|Tyler Reddick
|23
|29
|Timmy Hill
|66
|30
|Colby Howard
|15
|31
|Colin Garrett
|26
|32
|Joe Graf Jr.
|7
|33
|Matt Mills
|5
|34
|Jesse Little
|78
|35
|Austin Dillon
|31
|36
|Ryan Ellis
|99
|37
|Kyle Weatherman
|47
|38
|Carson Ware
|74
|39
|BJ McLeod
|90
|40
|Gray Gaulding
|52
* driver change (substitute for Brett Moffitt)
