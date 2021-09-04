Miami Herald Logo
NASCAR at Darlington live race updates: Xfinity race today

Justin Haley, front left, edges out AJ Allmendinger, center, to win the NASCAR Xfinity Series auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/David Graham)
Justin Haley, front left, edges out AJ Allmendinger, center, to win the NASCAR Xfinity Series auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/David Graham) David Graham AP

The NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Darlington Raceway is today. The Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200 is 200.1 miles (147 laps) with stages ending on laps 45, 90 and 147. All times are Eastern.

Follow NASCAR reporter Alex Andrejev on Twitter at @AndrejevAlex.

Pre-race

3:09 p.m.: Driver intros are underway under bright and almost cloudless sky. Entered in today’s lineup are full-time Cup drivers Denny Hamlin, Tyler Reddick and Austin Dillon, who will race in tomorrow’s Cup event at the track.

Pre-race lineup changes

Prior to Saturday’s race, JR Motorsports announces that team engineer Allen Hart will fill in as crew chief for Justin Allgaier’s No. 7 Chevrolet team. Crew chief Jason Burdett will miss the event due to NASCAR’s COVID-19 protocols, the team said.

Additionally, NASCAR announces a driver change for the No. 02 team. Ty Dillon will substitute for driver Brett Moffitt, as Moffitt is out due to “medical reasons,” Frontstretch first reported. Moffitt was slated to start 10th.

There were no issues during pre-race inspection, so Dillon so far will be the only driver dropping to the rear for the start of the race. Daniel Hemric is starting on the pole with A.J. Allmendinger in the front row.

How to watch NASCAR Xfinity race at Darlington

NASCAR Xfinity race at Darlington lineup

OrderDriverCar No.
1Daniel Hemric18
2AJ Allmendinger16
3Justin Haley11
4Justin Allgaier7
5Jeb Burton10
6Harrison Burton20
7Riley Herbst98
8Noah Gragson9
9Myatt Snider2
10Ty Dillon*2
11Sam Mayer8
12Ryan Sieg39
13Tommy Joe Martins44
14Denny Hamlin54
15Jeremy Clements51
16Josh Williams92
17Landon Cassill4
18David Starr61
19Michael Annett1
20Jade Buford1
21Jeffrey Earnhardt0
22Alex Labbe36
23Brandon Brown68
24Austin Cindric22
25Brandon Jones19
26Mason Massey17
27Ryan Vargas6
28Tyler Reddick23
29Timmy Hill66
30Colby Howard15
31Colin Garrett26
32Joe Graf Jr.7
33Matt Mills5
34Jesse Little78
35Austin Dillon31
36Ryan Ellis99
37Kyle Weatherman47
38Carson Ware74
39BJ McLeod90
40Gray Gaulding52

* driver change (substitute for Brett Moffitt)

