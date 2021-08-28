Miami Herald Logo
Miami com Logo
FL Keys News Logo
El Nuevo Herald Logo

NASCAR & Auto Racing

NASCAR race results: Ryan Blaney wins intense regular season finale; playoff field set

Joey Logano, front left, and Ryan Blaney, front right, lead the field near the end of Stage 2 of the NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/David Graham)
Joey Logano, front left, and Ryan Blaney, front right, lead the field near the end of Stage 2 of the NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/David Graham) David Graham AP

Intensity was at its peak for 165 laps, but most of the action came in the final 20 of Saturday’s Cup race at Daytona International Speedway.

Six of the top 10 drivers lined up for the overtime restart needed a win to secure the final playoff spot of the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series season. But instead, it was a previous race winner who prevailed.

Ryan Blaney jumped to the lead off the final restart and held his position as cars wrecked behind him to close a high-stress race that ended under caution.

Chris Buescher finished second and Bubba Wallace finished third, while Tyler Reddick secured the final playoff spot on points.

Kyle Larson clinched the regular season championship.

*This story is breaking and will be updated

NASCAR playoff drivers 2021

OrderDriverPoints
1Kyle Larson2052
2Ryan Blaney2024
3Martin Truex Jr.2024
4Kyle Busch2022
5

Chase Elliott

2021
6Alex Bowman2015
7Denny Hamlin2015
8William Byron2014
9Joey Logano2013
10Brad Keselowski2008
11Kurt Busch2008
12Christopher Bell2005
13Michael McDowell2005
14Aric Almirola2005
15Tyler Reddick2003
16Kevin Harvick2002

NASCAR race at Daytona finishing order

OrderDriverCar No.Time behind leader
1Ryan Blaney12--
2Chris Buescher170.773 sec.
3Bubba Wallace230.924
4Ryan Newman61.519
5Ryan Preece372.193
6Justin Haley775.043
7Tyler Reddick88.672
8Alex Bowman4811.683
9Chase Elliott912.209
10BJ McLeod7813.141
11Josh Bilicki5213.715
12Erik Jones4316.865
13Kurt Busch117.849
14Denny Hamlin1118.936
15Aric Almirola1022.356
16Corey LaJoie70.137
17Austin Dillon30.279
18Kevin Harvick40.293
19Ross Chastain420.365
20Daniel Suarez990.378
21Kyle Larson50.461
22Chase Briscoe140.68
23Ricky Stenhouse Jr.47-1 lap
24Joey Logano22-1
25Cole Custer41-1
26Matt DiBenedetto21-1
27Anthony Alfredo38-2
28David Starr66-2
29Cody Ware51-2
30Martin Truex Jr.19-2
31Garrett Smithley53-2
32Joey Gase15-3
33Christopher Bell20-8
34Brad Keselowski2-9
35Kyle Busch18-9
36Kaz Grala16-9
37Landon Cassill96-19
38William Byron24-19
39Quin Houff0-29
40Michael McDowell34-142
Sports Pass is your ticket to Miami sports

Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Miami area sports - only $1 a month

VIEW OFFER
  Comments  
Sports Pass is your ticket to Miami sports
#ReadLocal

Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Miami area sports - only $1 a month

VIEW OFFER

Sports

F1 races in Turkey, Mexico and Brazil pushed back one week

August 28, 2021 11:19 PM
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service