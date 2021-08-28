NASCAR race results: Ryan Blaney wins intense regular season finale; playoff field set

Joey Logano, front left, and Ryan Blaney, front right, lead the field near the end of Stage 2 of the NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/David Graham) AP

Intensity was at its peak for 165 laps, but most of the action came in the final 20 of Saturday’s Cup race at Daytona International Speedway.

Six of the top 10 drivers lined up for the overtime restart needed a win to secure the final playoff spot of the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series season. But instead, it was a previous race winner who prevailed.

Ryan Blaney jumped to the lead off the final restart and held his position as cars wrecked behind him to close a high-stress race that ended under caution.

Chris Buescher finished second and Bubba Wallace finished third, while Tyler Reddick secured the final playoff spot on points.

Kyle Larson clinched the regular season championship.

*This story is breaking and will be updated

NASCAR playoff drivers 2021

Order Driver Points 1 Kyle Larson 2052 2 Ryan Blaney 2024 3 Martin Truex Jr. 2024 4 Kyle Busch 2022 5 Chase Elliott 2021 6 Alex Bowman 2015 7 Denny Hamlin 2015 8 William Byron 2014 9 Joey Logano 2013 10 Brad Keselowski 2008 11 Kurt Busch 2008 12 Christopher Bell 2005 13 Michael McDowell 2005 14 Aric Almirola 2005 15 Tyler Reddick 2003 16 Kevin Harvick 2002

NASCAR race at Daytona finishing order

Order Driver Car No. Time behind leader 1 Ryan Blaney 12 -- 2 Chris Buescher 17 0.773 sec. 3 Bubba Wallace 23 0.924 4 Ryan Newman 6 1.519 5 Ryan Preece 37 2.193 6 Justin Haley 77 5.043 7 Tyler Reddick 8 8.672 8 Alex Bowman 48 11.683 9 Chase Elliott 9 12.209 10 BJ McLeod 78 13.141 11 Josh Bilicki 52 13.715 12 Erik Jones 43 16.865 13 Kurt Busch 1 17.849 14 Denny Hamlin 11 18.936 15 Aric Almirola 10 22.356 16 Corey LaJoie 7 0.137 17 Austin Dillon 3 0.279 18 Kevin Harvick 4 0.293 19 Ross Chastain 42 0.365 20 Daniel Suarez 99 0.378 21 Kyle Larson 5 0.461 22 Chase Briscoe 14 0.68 23 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 47 -1 lap 24 Joey Logano 22 -1 25 Cole Custer 41 -1 26 Matt DiBenedetto 21 -1 27 Anthony Alfredo 38 -2 28 David Starr 66 -2 29 Cody Ware 51 -2 30 Martin Truex Jr. 19 -2 31 Garrett Smithley 53 -2 32 Joey Gase 15 -3 33 Christopher Bell 20 -8 34 Brad Keselowski 2 -9 35 Kyle Busch 18 -9 36 Kaz Grala 16 -9 37 Landon Cassill 96 -19 38 William Byron 24 -19 39 Quin Houff 0 -29 40 Michael McDowell 34 -142

