Michael Jordan’s 23XI NASCAR team is adding another driver

The NASCAR team co-owned by Michael Jordan and Denny Hamlin are adding more star power to their driver lineup. On Friday, 23XI Racing announced that Kurt Busch will drive the No. 45 Toyota starting in 2022 for the expanding Cup organization.

Bubba Wallace is currently the team’s only driver piloting the No. 23 Toyota, and Busch will become the second racer for 23XI in its second season. He’ll have sponsorship from longtime partner Monster Energy.

Busch, 43, is in his 22nd season in NASCAR’s Cup Series and his third straight year driving the No. 1 Chevrolet for Chip Ganassi Racing, a team closing its NASCAR shop operations and transferring assets to Trackhouse Racing next season.

Busch has 33 Cup wins and 326 top 10 finishes. He won the 2004 Cup Series championship and the 2017 Daytona 500, and has won at least won race in the last eight seasons in a row. He most recently won a race at Atlanta to secure a 2021 playoff berth.

“When we started this team, our vision was to grow to a multi-car organization,” Hamlin said in a statement. “To be able to expand in just our second year is a huge step for us. Kurt brings a wealth of knowledge and a championship mindset to our team, and will be able to help us grow stronger and more competitive each and every week.”

23XI purchased 15 acres of land in Huntersville, N.C. this summer for $3.7 million and confirmed to Charlotte Business Journal this week that the land was “for a potential future expansion.” The Athletic first reported in May that 23XI would expand to two cars next season with Busch being the leading candidate as a future driver. Busch only said in July that he still had to lock down his 2022 plans in an “owner’s market.”

“This shows that I can win at any age at any time,” Busch said after his Atlanta victory.

His future teammate Wallace, 27, is ranked 21st in Cup standings with a best finish of fifth place at Pocono in June.

The team said that additional partners and team personnel on the No. 45 car will be announced at a later date.