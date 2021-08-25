The director of NASCAR’s top series is facing animal cruelty charges

A NASCAR logo on a car is seen in the garage during a NASCAR auto racing practice session AP

NASCAR Cup Series director Jay Fabian has stepped away from his role in response to multiple animal cruelty charges.

According to court documents filed in Mecklenburg County, Fabian is facing two felony counts of cruelty to animals and one misdemeanor charge of the same violation. A hearing is scheduled for Sept. 27.

FOX Sports first reported the temporary leadership transition at NASCAR, indicating that several people will be used to fill Fabian’s duties. In a statement, NASCAR said in full:

“NASCAR takes the situation seriously, and will continue to gather information as it becomes available. Jay Fabian will step back from his role until this matter is resolved. NASCAR will have no further comment.”

Fabian has served as the managing director for NASCAR’s top series since 2019. He previously served as the managing director of technical integration for NASCAR, which included duties conducting post-race technical inspections for all three national series. He also formerly served as an over-the-wall crew member, tire changer and occasionally jack man in the lower-level Xfinity Series, and he was a shop foreman at Michael Waltrip Racing between 2007 and its closure in 2015.

NASCAR’s rules require that any member charged with a violating the law, meaning a misdemeanor and/or felony, notify NASCAR prior to the next scheduled event or within 72 hours of being charged, whichever is earlier.