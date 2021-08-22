NASCAR at Michigan live updates: Kyle Larson on the pole for Cup race

Denny Hamlin (11) leads Tyler Reddick (8) as they turn into the Esses during a NASCAR Cup Series auto race in Watkins Glen, N.Y., on Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex) AP

The NASCAR Cup Series race at Michigan International Speedway is today. The race is at 3 p.m. on NBCSN.

The race is 400 miles (200 laps) with stages ending on laps 60, 120 and 200. All times are Eastern.

Follow NASCAR reporter Alex Andrejev on Twitter at @AndrejevAlex.

Pre-race

3 p.m.: Pre-race ceremonies are underway at the track. The Canadian national anthem is performed live ahead of today’s race along with the United States national anthem. Hendrick motorsports team owners Rick Hendrick and Jeff Gordon stand with driver Chase Elliott on the grid before the flag. Team owner Richard Childress stands with driver Austin Dillon and Dillon’s family.

1:50 p.m.: NASCAR announced that pre-race technical inspection is complete with no multi-time failures. Kyle Larson is starting on the pole with Hendrick Motorsports teammate Chase Elliott in the front row. A full starting lineup and pre-race predictions can be found here.

1:25 p.m.: During a pre-race media availability at the track, Joey Logano told reporters that he canceled all public appearances for the foreseeable future, including three this week, and got vaccinated this week in response to Corey LaJoie missing this weekend’s race due to COVID-19 protocols, according to NBC Sports. LaJoie is sidelined for the weekend due to NASCAR’s contact tracing policy. The protocols do not require a quarantine period for vaccinated individuals (although those individuals must receive a negative test 3-5 days after the exposure). Individuals who are not vaccinated must quarantine at least seven days before returning with a negative test and without symptoms.

According to FOX Sports, drivers lobbied NASCAR to change the policy so that a non-vaccinated individual who has an exposure be allowed to race with a negative test, but NASCAR is reportedly maintaining its previously stated policy.

1 p.m.: Ahead of today’s race, Michigan native Erik Jones announced that he signed a deal to remain with his Richard Petty Motorsports team next year. Although Jones’ contract with RPM was previously announced as a multi-year deal, Jones and RPM agreed to exercise a contract option for next season, the team told the Observer.