NASCAR & Auto Racing

NASCAR Cup race at Michigan prediction: Who will win, and a longshot to watch

Kyle Larson, left, talks with Chase Briscoe before qualifications for the NASCAR race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway last week. Larson is our pick to win at Michigan today.
Kyle Larson, left, talks with Chase Briscoe before qualifications for the NASCAR race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway last week. Larson is our pick to win at Michigan today. Darron Cummings AP

Predicting a winner for the next NASCAR Cup race might be a fool’s errand considering how the end of last weekend’s race at Indianapolis played out. As a refresher, the curbing came apart, more than a dozen cars wrecked, the leader was spun out by a driver who had a penalty and suddenly A.J. Allmendinger won.

That’s not how I would have predicted the race to finish, and if you did, then kudos. I’ll give it my best shot this weekend for the Cup race at Michigan. The series is returning to an oval after two road course races, and we could see a different set of drivers up front, but I imagine there will be consistency with points leaders at the front.

For example, Kevin Harvick won the last three races at Michigan, but Kyle Larson won three races in a row at the 2-mile oval between 2016-17 when he was driving for Chip Ganassi Racing. (Joey Logano and Kurt Busch have also each won three races at the track.)

Larson, who’s starting on the pole, finished in the top three in the last two races this season, winning at Watkins Glen, and while his last two oval finishes weren’t as strong, he’s returning to a track where he’s typically done well and with better equipment.

Who will win the NASCAR race at Michigan?

I think this is Larson’s race, especially considering teams will use the same aero/engine package used for races at Atlanta, Charlotte, Homestead, Las Vegas, Pocono and Texas — all tracks where the No. 5 driver either won or posted a top-five finish this season. The 550 horsepower, high downforce package was also used at Kansas (where Larson finished 19th).

The other cars to watch are those of Joe Gibbs Racing drivers Martin Truex Jr., Denny Hamlin and Kyle Busch. Truex in the top five in the last four races at Michigan, Busch has finished well at the tracks using the same race package this year and Hamlin’s been consistent at past Michigan races and at tracks with the 550 package this year. Plus, Hamlin is still going for his first win this season with just two more regular-season races left on the schedule. Maybe we see Hamlin’s first win in 2021? He’s due for some good karma after last weekend.

Longshot: Tyler Reddick. He won the first two stages of the race at the Indy road course and he’s been a consistent top-10 finisher at the previously mentioned tracks. Reddick’s latest Michigan finishes weren’t anything special (18th and 24th), but he’s on the points bubble along with Harvick and Austin Dillon. Harvick will be a driver to watch as well as he fights to protect his playoff spot at a track he dominated last season.

The FireKeepers Casino 400 is 3 p.m. Sunday on NBCSN, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR. The race is 400 miles (200 laps) with stage breaks on laps 60, 120 and 200.

NASCAR race at Michigan: How to watch

NASCAR at Michigan starting lineup

Pos.DriverCar No.
1Kyle Larson5
2Chase Elliott9
3Ryan Blaney12
4Matt DiBenedetto21
5Martin Truex Jr.19
6Kurt Busch1
7Kyle Busch18
8Kevin Harvick4
9Denny Hamlin11
10Alex Bowman48
11Chris Buescher17
12Ricky Stenhouse Jr.47
13Erik Jones43
14Tyler Reddick8
15Bubba Wallace23
16Ryan Newman6
17Justin Haley77
18William Byron24
19Joey Logano22
20Brad Keselowski2
21Chase Briscoe14
22Ross Chastain42
23Aric Almirola10
24Corey LaJoie7
25Michael McDowell34
26Austin Dillon3
27Cole Custer41
28Christopher Bell20
29Josh Bilicki52
30Daniel Suárez99
31Quin Houff0
32Ryan Preece37
33Garrett Smithley53
34James Davison15
35Anthony Alfredo38
36BJ McLeod78
37Cody Ware51
