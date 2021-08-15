NASCAR & Auto Racing
NASCAR at Indy road course live updates: William Byron on the pole for Cup race
The NASCAR Cup Series race at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course is today. The race is at 1 p.m. on NBC.
The race is 200 miles (82 laps) with stages ending on laps 15, 35 and 82. All times are Eastern.
Follow NASCAR reporter Alex Andrejev on Twitter at @AndrejevAlex.
Pre-race
Larson’s whirlwind weekend
Kyle Larson won Saturday’s Knoxville Nationals race in a sprint car in Iowa, then jetted over to Indianapolis Motor Speedway for another green flag 12 hours later. He told reporters Sunday morning that he got about four hours of sleep before Cup qualifying, in which he finished fourth, and that he planned to take a nap before the start of the race.
“It’s all honestly a blur so far,” Larson said of achieving his dream of winning the famed sprint car event. “I haven’t really got to think about it much. I only got to see my crew for a couple minutes and had to leave for the airport.”
Larson won last weekend’s race at Watkins Glen and his No. 5 team is a favorite again today, along with HMS teammate Chase Elliott. Another win for Larson today would be an impressive statement after a busy 24 hours for the driver.
William Byron wins the pole
Hendrick Motorsports driver William Byron will start on the pole for today’s race on the 14-turn, 2.439-mile paved asphalt road course. Byron posted the fastest qualifying lap (1 minute 27.765 seconds). Chase Briscoe will also start in the front row followed by Chase Elliott, Kyle Larson, Daniel Suárez, Martin Truex Jr., Joey Logano, A.J. Allmendinger, Ross Chastain, Cole Custer, Tyler Reddick and Michael McDowell. Those 12 drivers advanced to the second qualifying round this morning.
Sports Pass is your ticket to Miami sports
Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Miami area sports - only $1 a monthVIEW OFFER
“I felt like I put a decent lap down,” Byron said. “The car is fast and I feel like we’ve got good speed and good horsepower. It was a good session for us.”
“Overall, really happy with it,” he commented about his No. 24 Chevrolet.
This is Byron’s second pole start this season. He also won the Busch Pole at Road America.
Note: NASCAR completed pre-race technical inspection prior to qualifying with no issues.
NASCAR at Indy RC starting order
|Order
|Driver
|Car No.
|Qualifying Time (sec.)
|1
|William Byron
|24
|87.765
|2
|Chase Briscoe
|14
|88.191
|3
|Chase Elliott
|9
|88.229
|4
|Kyle Larson
|5
|88.305
|5
|Daniel Suárez
|99
|88.431
|6
|Martin Truex Jr.
|19
|88.502
|7
|Joey Logano
|22
|88.511
|8
|AJ Allmendinger
|16
|88.518
|9
|Ross Chastain
|42
|88.562
|10
|Cole Custer
|41
|88.562
|11
|Tyler Reddick
|8
|88.596
|12
|Michael McDowell
|34
|89.302
|13
|Austin Cindric
|33
|88.359
|14
|Denny Hamlin
|11
|88.4
|15
|Matt Dibenedetto
|21
|88.414
|16
|Ryan Blaney
|12
|88.591
|17
|Christopher Bell
|20
|88.727
|18
|Aric Almirola
|10
|88.782
|19
|Chris Buescher
|17
|88.811
|20
|Kurt Busch
|1
|88.812
|21
|Kyle Busch
|18
|88.818
|22
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|47
|88.97
|23
|Austin Dillon
|3
|89.017
|24
|Alex Bowman
|48
|89.026
|25
|Kevin Harvick
|4
|89.071
|26
|Corey Lajoie
|7
|89.074
|27
|Bubba Wallace
|23
|89.278
|28
|Erik Jones
|43
|89.318
|29
|Justin Haley
|77
|89.41
|30
|Ryan Preece
|37
|89.544
|31
|Brad Keselowski
|2
|89.577
|32
|Ryan Newman
|6
|89.639
|33
|Anthony Alfredo
|38
|89.64
|34
|James Davison
|15
|89.976
|35
|Andy Lally
|78
|90.345
|36
|Josh Bilicki
|52
|91.203
|37
|Cody Ware
|51
|91.656
|38
|Quin Houff
|0
|91.837
|39
|Garrett Smithley
|53
|91.865
|40
|Timmy Hill
|66
|92.691
Comments