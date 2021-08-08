NASCAR at Watkins Glen race results: Kyle Larson holds off Chase Elliott in the Cup race

Kyle Larson drives through the Bus Stop during a NASCAR Cup Series auto race in Watkins Glen, N.Y., on Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex) AP

Kyle Larson went just five races between wins. He drove back to Victory Lane on Sunday at Watkins Glen International, holding the lead over Hendrick Motorsports teammate Chase Elliott.

The win ties Larson with NASCAR’s Cup Series points leader Denny Hamlin for the first time this season and gives Larson the tie breaking advantage as a five-time race winner in 2021.

“It’s been a while since we’ve been here, so hopefully we put on a good show for you,” Larson told the sellout crowd at The Glen in New York.

Elliott finished 2.4 seconds behind the leader after overcoming pre-race penalties and a flat-spotted tire mid-race that forced an unscheduled green flag pit stop. Larson’s crew chief Cliff Daniels credited Elliott’s team for the recovery post-race, but Larson’s No. 5 team was a staple of the top three throughout the event at the 2.45-mile road course.

Larson earned the most stage points through the first two stages, with a second place finish in Stage 1 followed by a fourth place finish in Stage 2. Joey Logano and Martin Truex Jr. won the first two stages, respectively, and Truex held the lead through a majority of the final stage. A faster pit stop eventually gave Larson the advantage as the drivers made their pit stops. Larson was up to the lead by Lap 65 when the other leaders cycled through stops with Truex in his mirror, and Elliott gaining pace further back.

Logano, who struggled to communicate with his team due to radio issues for the entirety of the event, was hit by teammate Brad Keselowski early in the final stage to knock both from the top 20 after the Penske drivers started in the front row. While Logano stuggled with his radio, Keselowski struggled with his braking, and neither was able to recover after the contact to get back to the top-10.

Instead, it was Elliott who overcame position deficiencies. He started at the rear of the field due to multiple inspection failures and a significant pre-race penalty for a rear-window air deflector issue. Elliott’s No. 9 crew chief Alan Gustafson was also penalized with a suspension for the race as part of the penalty, so the driver was working with a substitute crew chief. The No. 9 team still found speed and Elliott was up to second place and chasing Larson down in the final 10 laps.

It just wasn’t quite enough for the win. Elliott said there were “too many mistakes” for that.

“Made it too late in the race,” Elliott said on NBSCN. “Super proud of our team. It was just an uphill battle all day.”

This story is breaking and will be updated.

NASCAR at Cup race at Watkins Glen results

Pos. Car Driver Time behind Best time Best speed 1 5 Kyle Larson 109.586 73.018 120.792 2 9 Chase Elliott 2.43 72.633 121.432 3 19 Martin Truex Jr. 6.339 73.248 120.413 4 18 Kyle Busch 10.471 73.83 119.464 5 11 Denny Hamlin 10.942 73.235 120.434 6 24 William Byron 13.401 73.794 119.522 7 20 Christopher Bell 23.22 73.02 120.789 8 4 Kevin Harvick 32.656 73.738 119.613 9 14 Chase Briscoe # 33.536 73.969 119.239 10 8 Tyler Reddick 33.984 73.666 119.73 11 21 Matt DiBenedetto 35.08 74.113 119.007 12 42 Ross Chastain 35.355 74.049 119.11 13 1 Kurt Busch 36.853 74.372 118.593 14 12 Ryan Blaney 43.437 73.576 119.876 15 3 Austin Dillon 47.598 74.202 118.865 16 10 Aric Almirola 49.012 74.252 118.785 17 17 Chris Buescher 49.384 74.599 118.232 18 41 Cole Custer 50.275 74.166 118.922 19 47 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 54.609 74.372 118.593 20 48 Alex Bowman 58.871 74.128 118.983 21 34 Michael McDowell 61.062 74.629 118.185 22 22 Joey Logano 63.714 73.559 119.904 23 23 Bubba Wallace 63.72 74.742 118.006 24 7 Corey LaJoie 77.928 74.625 118.191 25 6 Ryan Newman 73.207 74.438 118.488 26 38 Anthony Alfredo # -1 74.977 117.636 27 43 Erik Jones -1 74.229 118.821 28 37 * Ryan Preece -1 74.404 118.542 29 77 Justin Haley(i) -1 75.604 116.66 30 78 Kyle Tilley -1 76.475 115.332 31 99 Daniel Suarez -2 74.83 117.867 32 0 Quin Houff -2 76.398 115.448 33 52 Josh Bilicki -2 75.648 116.593 34 15 RC Enerson -2 75.506 116.812 35 2 Brad Keselowski -3 73.63 119.788 36 53 Garrett Smithley(i) -3 75.989 116.069 37 51 James Davison -49 75.164 117.343