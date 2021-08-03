Trackhouse Racing sets 2022 NASCAR lineup with Daniel Suárez and Ross Chastain

Ross Chastain talks to crew members after a practice run for the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara) AP

Trackhouse Racing has completed its driver lineup for next season, adding NASCAR Cup Series driver Ross Chastain to its roster alongside the team’s current No. 99 driver Daniel Suárez.

Chastain will drive the No. 1 Chevrolet as Trackhouse expands to a two-car operation in 2022. The team announced in June that it would acquire all of Chip Ganassi Racing’s NASCAR assets at the end of this season, allowing for the expansion. Chastain currently drives the No. 42 car for CGR.

“Ross is a young, aggressive driver that we believe has the talent to win races at the Cup Series level,” Trackhouse team owner Justin Marks said in a statement. “We think his personality and work ethic will fit perfectly with Daniel as we build our organization for the 2022 season and beyond.”

Chastain, 28, has made 101 Cup starts driving for a combination of smaller teams, including Premium Motorsports, Spire Motorsports, and Roush Fenway Racing. He signed with Chip Ganassi Racing for the 2021 season and has earned two top five finishes and six top 10s in 22 races this year.

Marks told reporters earlier this year that Chastain and CGR teammate Kurt Busch were the top candidates to drive for Trackhouse next season. Busch has not announced his upcoming plans, but his move to 23XI Racing has been speculated.

This story is breaking and will be updated.