NASCAR at Atlanta live updates: Martin Truex Jr. dropping to the rear for Cup race
The NASCAR Cup Series race at Atlanta Motor Speedway is today. The race is at 3:30 p.m. on NBCSN.
The race is 400.4 miles (260 laps) with stages ending on laps 80, 160 and 260. All times are Eastern.
Pre-race
3:23 p.m.: Driver introductions are underway at the track and so far, the rain continues to hold off, but the sky looks increasingly gray. We’ll see if this weather will cooperates through the race.
2:30 p.m.: Showers hit the track a few hours before the scheduled green flag, but the rain has stopped as of 2:30 p.m. Temperatures are cooler today than yesterday when it felt like over 100 degrees. Temperatures today are hovering in the low 80s. A small storm cluster could be on the horizon around 4 p.m., according to the weather radar.
1:45 p.m.: Pre-race inspection is complete with one car slated to start from the rear. The No. 19 car driven by Martin Truex Jr. twice failed inspection and will drop to the rear of the field for the start of the race. Truex was slated to start fifth. The green flag is scheduled for 3:49 p.m.
NASCAR race at Atlanta how to watch
▪ Race: Quaker State 400 presented by Walmart
▪ When: Sunday, July 11
▪ Time: 3:30 p.m. ET
▪ TV: NBCSN
▪ Radio: PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio
▪ Distance: 400.4 miles (260 laps) with stages ending on laps 80, 160 and 260 (on a 1.54-mile track)
NASCAR at Atlanta starting lineup
|Order
|Driver
|Car No.
|1
|Chase Elliott
|9
|2
|Kyle Busch
|18
|3
|Denny Hamlin
|11
|4
|Christopher Bell
|20
|5
|Martin Truex Jr.
|19
|6
|Kyle Larson
|5
|7
|Tyler Reddick
|8
|8
|Kurt Busch
|1
|9
|Ross Chastain
|42
|10
|Joey Logano
|22
|11
|Chase Briscoe
|14
|12
|Matt DiBenedetto
|21
|13
|Austin Dillon
|3
|14
|Brad Keselowski
|2
|15
|Ryan Blaney
|12
|16
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|47
|17
|Alex Bowman
|48
|18
|Chris Buescher
|17
|19
|William Byron
|24
|20
|Aric Almirola
|10
|21
|Kevin Harvick
|4
|22
|Erik Jones
|43
|23
|Cole Custer
|41
|24
|Bubba Wallace
|23
|25
|Michael McDowell
|34
|26
|Corey LaJoie
|7
|27
|Daniel Suárez
|99
|28
|Justin Haley
|77
|29
|Ryan Newman
|6
|30
|Josh Bilicki
|52
|31
|Cody Ware
|51
|32
|Anthony Alfredo
|38
|33
|Bayley Currey
|15
|34
|Ryan Preece
|37
|35
|Quin Houff
|0
|36
|BJ McLeod
|78
|37
|Garrett Smithley
|53
