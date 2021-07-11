NASCAR at Atlanta live updates: Martin Truex Jr. dropping to the rear for Cup race

Martin Truex Jr, left, talks to a crew member before practice for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series auto race at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas, Saturday, May 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton) AP

The NASCAR Cup Series race at Atlanta Motor Speedway is today. The race is at 3:30 p.m. on NBCSN.

The race is 400.4 miles (260 laps) with stages ending on laps 80, 160 and 260. All times are Eastern.

Pre-race

3:23 p.m.: Driver introductions are underway at the track and so far, the rain continues to hold off, but the sky looks increasingly gray. We’ll see if this weather will cooperates through the race.

2:30 p.m.: Showers hit the track a few hours before the scheduled green flag, but the rain has stopped as of 2:30 p.m. Temperatures are cooler today than yesterday when it felt like over 100 degrees. Temperatures today are hovering in the low 80s. A small storm cluster could be on the horizon around 4 p.m., according to the weather radar.

1:45 p.m.: Pre-race inspection is complete with one car slated to start from the rear. The No. 19 car driven by Martin Truex Jr. twice failed inspection and will drop to the rear of the field for the start of the race. Truex was slated to start fifth. The green flag is scheduled for 3:49 p.m.

NASCAR race at Atlanta how to watch

▪ Race: Quaker State 400 presented by Walmart

▪ When: Sunday, July 11

▪ Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

▪ TV: NBCSN

▪ Radio: PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

▪ Distance: 400.4 miles (260 laps) with stages ending on laps 80, 160 and 260 (on a 1.54-mile track)

NASCAR at Atlanta starting lineup

Order Driver Car No. 1 Chase Elliott 9 2 Kyle Busch 18 3 Denny Hamlin 11 4 Christopher Bell 20 5 Martin Truex Jr. 19 6 Kyle Larson 5 7 Tyler Reddick 8 8 Kurt Busch 1 9 Ross Chastain 42 10 Joey Logano 22 11 Chase Briscoe 14 12 Matt DiBenedetto 21 13 Austin Dillon 3 14 Brad Keselowski 2 15 Ryan Blaney 12 16 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 47 17 Alex Bowman 48 18 Chris Buescher 17 19 William Byron 24 20 Aric Almirola 10 21 Kevin Harvick 4 22 Erik Jones 43 23 Cole Custer 41 24 Bubba Wallace 23 25 Michael McDowell 34 26 Corey LaJoie 7 27 Daniel Suárez 99 28 Justin Haley 77 29 Ryan Newman 6 30 Josh Bilicki 52 31 Cody Ware 51 32 Anthony Alfredo 38 33 Bayley Currey 15 34 Ryan Preece 37 35 Quin Houff 0 36 BJ McLeod 78 37 Garrett Smithley 53