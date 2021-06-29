Charlotte FC adds another piece to its roster, signs NC native Adam Armour

Charlotte FC Charlotte Football Club

Charlotte FC has added a sixth player to its growing roster. The Major League Soccer expansion club has signed defender Adam Armour to two-and-a-half-year contract with one-year option.

Armour, 18, becomes Charlotte’s youngest player and third defender, joining Christian Fuchs and Jan Sobociński. He is a native of Cary, N.C. and has experience representing the United States as a member of the the U17 Men’s National Team during the 2019 FIFA U17 World Cup in Brazil and the 2019 Concacaf U17 Championship.

“He is a young talent with good technical skills and a strong potential to grow with the team.” Charlotte FC sporting director Zoran Krneta said in a statement. “He will benefit from working alongside experienced defenders like Christian Fuchs and will provide defensive support as we build the foundation of a successful club.”

Armour signed with the German second division FC Nürnberg in the fall of 2020 after his stint with the U17 U.S. Men’s National Team. He will join Charlotte FC for training ahead of the the club’s inaugural season in 2022.

“To be able to play in your home state and represent the Carolinas in matches against MLS teams is a great challenge and a dream come true,” Armour said in a statement. “I am honored to have this opportunity and can’t wait to continue my professional career with a team that will make soccer bigger and better in this region.”

In addition to Armour, Fuchs and Sobociński, Charlotte FC’s roster consists of midfielders Brandt Bronico, Sergio Ruiz and Riley McGree.

Charlotte FC player details

Player: Adam Armour

Position: Defender

Height: 5’10”

Weight: 160 lbs.

Born: September 27, 2002

Age: 18

Last Club: FC Nürnberg

Birthplace: Cary, NC

Nationality: USA

Roster Designation: Domestic, Regular Player