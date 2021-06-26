NASCAR & Auto Racing
NASCAR at Pocono: How to watch weekend Cup doubleheader races
NASCAR’s Cup Series will run two races this weekend in Pennsylvania to close out the month. The Pocono Organics CBD 325 is Saturday at 3 p.m. on NBCSN, followed by the Explore the Pocono Mountains 350 on Sunday at 3:30 p.m. on NBCSN.
Saturday’s event at Pocono Raceway will be 325 miles (130 laps) with stage breaks on Laps 25, 77 and 130. The race at the same track in Long Pond, Pennsylvania., will be slightly longer the following day. That race is 350 miles (140 laps) with stages ending on Laps 30, 85 and 140.
Kyle Larson will start on the pole Saturday based on NASCAR’s performance-based metrics formula in lieu of qualifying. He won the last three consecutive races, as well as the non-points All-Star Race, and started on the pole for all four events.
The finishing order on Saturday will determine the starting order for Sunday, with the top-20 finishers getting inverted and 21st place on back starting in order of their latest finish.
Larson, who sits 10 points behind series points leader Denny Hamlin, has the best odds to win (+210), according to BetMGM. Hamlin has the second-best odds at +700, followed by Chase Elliott (+800) and Kyle Busch (+800), then Kevin Harvick (+900), according to the site.
Hamlin won the last Cup race at the track in 2020, and Harvick won the race before that, but neither driver has been having as dominant a season as he had last year. That dominance this year has been reserved for Larson, who has led more than 80% of the laps in the last three Cup races. Larson has three top-five finishes in 12 races at Pocono, a track deemed the “Tricky Triangle” for its three corners that give it a triangular shape.
“It’s a tough racetrack,” No. 12 driver Ryan Blaney said. “It’s just different than anything else. It’s got three different corners that are way different from each other, and it makes it tough setting up the car.”
Blaney also said the doubleheader format will be no issue. Teams can use feedback Saturday to adjust their setups and strategy for Sunday, and Blaney said he prefers the pacing.
“Racers like to race,” Blaney said. “I love the doubleheader weekends idea, and I loved it last year.”
“I wouldn’t mind seeing one or two more doubleheaders,” Blaney added. “Just because it’s great to run two days in a row. It’s good for drivers and teams. It’s good for fans to come out and watch two Cup races, so I am all for the doubleheaders. Bring them on and maybe we can get a couple more here.”
NASCAR Saturday race at Pocono how to watch
Race: Pocono Organics CBD 325
When: Saturday, June 26
When: 3 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio
Distance: 325 miles (130 laps) with stages ending on Laps 25, 77 and 130
NASCAR Sunday race at Pocono how to watch
Race: Explore the Pocono Mountains 350
When: Sunday, June 27
When: 3:30 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio
Distance: 350 miles (140 laps) with stages ending on Laps 30, 85 and 140
NASCAR at Pocono starting lineup
|Order
|Driver
|Car No.
|1
|Kyle Larson
|5
|2
|William Byron
|24
|3
|Kevin Harvick
|4
|4
|Joey Logano
|22
|5
|Kyle Busch
|18
|6
|Ross Chastain
|42
|7
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|47
|8
|Kurt Busch
|1
|9
|Christopher Bell
|20
|10
|Denny Hamlin
|11
|11
|Aric Almirola
|10
|12
|Austin Dillon
|3
|13
|Alex Bowman
|48
|14
|Daniel Suárez
|99
|15
|Martin Truex Jr.
|19
|16
|Tyler Reddick
|8
|17
|Michael McDowell
|34
|18
|Brad Keselowski
|2
|19
|Ryan Newman
|6
|20
|Bubba Wallace
|23
|21
|Matt DiBenedetto
|21
|22
|Erik Jones
|43
|23
|Corey LaJoie
|7
|24
|Anthony Alfredo
|38
|25
|Chris Buescher
|17
|26
|Cole Custer
|41
|27
|Ryan Blaney
|12
|28
|Chase Briscoe
|14
|29
|Chase Elliott
|9
|30
|Garrett Smithley
|53
|31
|Ryan Preece
|37
|32
|BJ McLeod
|78
|33
|Josh Bilicki
|52
|34
|Justin Haley
|77
|35
|Cody Ware
|51
|36
|James Davison
|15
|37
|Quin Houff
|0
|38
|Timmy Hill
|66
