NASCAR & Auto Racing

Kyle Larson wins NASCAR’s first Nashville Cup race, full results and recap

Kyle Larson (5) competes during a NASCAR Cup Series auto race Sunday, June 20, 2021, in Lebanon, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Kyle Larson (5) competes during a NASCAR Cup Series auto race Sunday, June 20, 2021, in Lebanon, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey) Mark Humphrey AP

It was a race of blown brake rotors and cut tires at Nashville Superspeedway, a track that hosted its first NASCAR Cup race on Sunday.

The Ally 400 winner didn’t blow any rotors. Kyle Larson wasn’t braking much, leading 264 of 300 laps, including the final one, to win his fourth race of the Cup Series season.

He finished with a 4.3 second lead over Ross Chastain, who finished in second. William Byron finished in third.

Larson’s No. 5 crew chief Cliff Daniels was on the radio reminding Larson to conserve fuel at the end of the race as he stayed out front for the final 78 laps. With no unexpected cautions during almost that entire period, however, it was up to Larson and his team not to make any mistakes. The team again performed to win its third points race in a row, and fourth race including last weekend’s non-points All-Star event at Texas.

Larson leads the series with four wins, one more than Martin Truex Jr.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

Race results

Pos.CarDriverTime behindBest TimeBest Speed
15Kyle Larson--30.552156.716
242Ross Chastain4.33530.991154.496
324William Byron7.15930.869155.107
410Aric Almirola8.59130.825155.328
54Kevin Harvick9.10631.138153.767
647Ricky Stenhouse Jr.10.41630.776155.576
799Daniel Suarez14.11931.342152.766
81Kurt Busch15.72831.157153.673
920Christopher Bell16.54131.348152.737
1022Joey Logano21.28130.868155.112
1118Kyle Busch21.65230.779155.561
123Austin Dillon23.3531.43152.339
139Chase Elliott25.130.983154.536
146Ryan Newman25.91431.547151.774
1548Alex Bowman26.31631.169153.614
167Corey LaJoie29.99531.593151.553
1734Michael McDowell30.58931.507151.966
1838Anthony Alfredo #31.05731.742150.841
198Tyler Reddick31.731.455152.217
2043Erik Jones32.10231.39152.533
2123Bubba Wallace-131.085154.029
2211Denny Hamlin-131.002154.442
2319Martin Truex Jr.-131.396152.504
242Brad Keselowski-131.322152.864
2521Matt DiBenedetto-230.887155.017
2653Garrett Smithley(i)-231.824150.452
2752Josh Bilicki-232.237148.525
2851JJ Yeley(i)-231.601151.514
2978BJ McLeod(i)-532.162148.871
3015Joey Gase(i)-532.224148.585
3141Cole Custer-4830.937154.766
3214Chase Briscoe #-7331.149153.713
3337* Ryan Preece-10331.679151.141
3466* Chad Finchum(i)-14332.52147.232
3513* David Starr(i)-17432.414147.714
3677Justin Haley(i)-22131.712150.984
3717Chris Buescher-22331.181153.555
3812Ryan Blaney-24731.625151.399
390Quin Houff-30000
  Comments  
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service