Kyle Larson wins NASCAR’s first Nashville Cup race, full results and recap
It was a race of blown brake rotors and cut tires at Nashville Superspeedway, a track that hosted its first NASCAR Cup race on Sunday.
The Ally 400 winner didn’t blow any rotors. Kyle Larson wasn’t braking much, leading 264 of 300 laps, including the final one, to win his fourth race of the Cup Series season.
He finished with a 4.3 second lead over Ross Chastain, who finished in second. William Byron finished in third.
Larson’s No. 5 crew chief Cliff Daniels was on the radio reminding Larson to conserve fuel at the end of the race as he stayed out front for the final 78 laps. With no unexpected cautions during almost that entire period, however, it was up to Larson and his team not to make any mistakes. The team again performed to win its third points race in a row, and fourth race including last weekend’s non-points All-Star event at Texas.
Larson leads the series with four wins, one more than Martin Truex Jr.
This story is breaking and will be updated.
Race results
|Pos.
|Car
|Driver
|Time behind
|Best Time
|Best Speed
|1
|5
|Kyle Larson
|--
|30.552
|156.716
|2
|42
|Ross Chastain
|4.335
|30.991
|154.496
|3
|24
|William Byron
|7.159
|30.869
|155.107
|4
|10
|Aric Almirola
|8.591
|30.825
|155.328
|5
|4
|Kevin Harvick
|9.106
|31.138
|153.767
|6
|47
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|10.416
|30.776
|155.576
|7
|99
|Daniel Suarez
|14.119
|31.342
|152.766
|8
|1
|Kurt Busch
|15.728
|31.157
|153.673
|9
|20
|Christopher Bell
|16.541
|31.348
|152.737
|10
|22
|Joey Logano
|21.281
|30.868
|155.112
|11
|18
|Kyle Busch
|21.652
|30.779
|155.561
|12
|3
|Austin Dillon
|23.35
|31.43
|152.339
|13
|9
|Chase Elliott
|25.1
|30.983
|154.536
|14
|6
|Ryan Newman
|25.914
|31.547
|151.774
|15
|48
|Alex Bowman
|26.316
|31.169
|153.614
|16
|7
|Corey LaJoie
|29.995
|31.593
|151.553
|17
|34
|Michael McDowell
|30.589
|31.507
|151.966
|18
|38
|Anthony Alfredo #
|31.057
|31.742
|150.841
|19
|8
|Tyler Reddick
|31.7
|31.455
|152.217
|20
|43
|Erik Jones
|32.102
|31.39
|152.533
|21
|23
|Bubba Wallace
|-1
|31.085
|154.029
|22
|11
|Denny Hamlin
|-1
|31.002
|154.442
|23
|19
|Martin Truex Jr.
|-1
|31.396
|152.504
|24
|2
|Brad Keselowski
|-1
|31.322
|152.864
|25
|21
|Matt DiBenedetto
|-2
|30.887
|155.017
|26
|53
|Garrett Smithley(i)
|-2
|31.824
|150.452
|27
|52
|Josh Bilicki
|-2
|32.237
|148.525
|28
|51
|JJ Yeley(i)
|-2
|31.601
|151.514
|29
|78
|BJ McLeod(i)
|-5
|32.162
|148.871
|30
|15
|Joey Gase(i)
|-5
|32.224
|148.585
|31
|41
|Cole Custer
|-48
|30.937
|154.766
|32
|14
|Chase Briscoe #
|-73
|31.149
|153.713
|33
|37
|* Ryan Preece
|-103
|31.679
|151.141
|34
|66
|* Chad Finchum(i)
|-143
|32.52
|147.232
|35
|13
|* David Starr(i)
|-174
|32.414
|147.714
|36
|77
|Justin Haley(i)
|-221
|31.712
|150.984
|37
|17
|Chris Buescher
|-223
|31.181
|153.555
|38
|12
|Ryan Blaney
|-247
|31.625
|151.399
|39
|0
|Quin Houff
|-300
|0
|0
