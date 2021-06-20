NASCAR & Auto Racing

NASCAR at Nashville live updates: Aric Almirola starting on the pole after qualifying

Aric Almirola (10) and Matt DiBenedetto (21) head down the front stretch during the NASCAR All-Star Open Cup Series auto race at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, Texas, Sunday, June 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Larry Papke)
Aric Almirola (10) and Matt DiBenedetto (21) head down the front stretch during the NASCAR All-Star Open Cup Series auto race at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, Texas, Sunday, June 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Larry Papke)

The NASCAR Cup race at Nashville Superspeedway is today. The Ally 400 starts at 3:30 p.m. on NBCSN.

The race is 399 miles (300 laps) with stages ending on laps 90, 185 and 300. All times are Eastern.

We’ll have the latest updates here. Follow NASCAR reporter Alex Andrejev on Twitter at @AndrejevAlex.

Three cars dropping to the rear

NASCAR announces that three cars will drop to the rear for the start of today’s race; Those three cars are driven by Erik Jones, who scrubbed the wall during qualifying, William Byron and Quin Houff. All three teams will drop to the back for the start due to unapproved adjustments. Byron was slated to start fourth, Jones was ninth and Houff was last.

Aric Almirola wins the pole

No. 10 Stewart-Haas Racing driver Aric Almirola posted the fastest single qualifying lap this morning to win the pole position for this afternoon’s race. Almirola’s qualifying time was 29.557 seconds. He sits 28th in NASCAR’s point standings and earned his third pole start in his career. Almirola will start ahead of Kyle Busch in the front row. Joey Logano, William Byron, Kyle Larson, Chase Elliott, Cole Custer, Alex Bowman, Erik Jones and Ryan Blaney will also start in the top-10.

NASCAR at Nashville qualifying results and starting lineup

OrderCar No.DriverTime behind leader (sec.)Time (sec.)
110Aric Almirola--29.557
218Kyle Busch0.01529.572
322Joey Logano0.02629.583
424William Byron0.05529.612
55Kyle Larson0.09129.648
69Chase Elliott0.16529.722
741Cole Custer0.19529.752
848Alex Bowman0.25429.811
943Erik Jones0.27829.835
1012Ryan Blaney0.2829.837
1121Matt DiBenedetto0.28229.839
124Kevin Harvick0.34129.898
1311Denny Hamlin0.34829.905
1447Ricky Stenhouse Jr.0.36829.925
152Brad Keselowski0.37729.934
1614Chase Briscoe #0.38829.945
1717Chris Buescher0.42929.986
1838Anthony Alfredo #0.44129.998
1942Ross Chastain0.44630.003
2037Ryan Preece0.4730.027
2123Bubba Wallace0.49130.048
2299Daniel Suárez0.54130.098
2334Michael McDowell0.54730.104
247Corey LaJoie0.58730.144
2520Christopher Bell0.61230.169
268Tyler Reddick0.6530.207
2777Justin Haley0.65830.215
283Austin Dillon0.67830.235
296Ryan Newman0.69330.25
301Kurt Busch0.74230.299
3178BJ McLeod0.81830.375
3251JJ Yeley0.99830.555
3366Chad Finchum1.24730.804
3452Josh Bilicki1.26430.821
3519Martin Truex Jr.1.37430.931
3653Garrett Smithley1.53431.091
3715Joey Gase1.58831.145
3813David Starr2.13431.691
390Quin Houff--0

# rookie

How to watch NASCAR at Nashville



Race: Ally 400

When: Sunday, June 20

When: race at 3:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBCSN

Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Distance: 399 miles (300 laps) with stages ending on laps 90, 185 and 300

