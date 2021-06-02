NASCAR & Auto Racing
More NASCAR tracks are fully reopening to fans. Here’s the latest
Six NASCAR-owned racetracks announced Wednesday that grandstands will be fully reopened to fans this year since all operated with some form of attendance restrictions during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Those six tracks are Michigan International Speedway (Aug. 20-22), Daytona International Speedway (Aug. 27-28), Richmond Raceway (Sept. 10-11), Talladega (Oct. 3-4), Martinsville Speedway (Oct. 30-31) and Phoenix Raceway (Nov. 5-7).
Fully reopened grandstands are also expected for upcoming races at Texas Motor Speedway (June 12-13), Nashville Superspeedway (June 18-20), Pocono Raceway (June 26-27) and Atlanta Motor Speedway (July 10-11).
This story is breaking and will be updated.
