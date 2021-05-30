NASCAR & Auto Racing

Coke 600 results: Kyle Larson wins NASCAR race at Charlotte as Hendrick makes history

NASCAR driver Kyle LarsonÕs pit crew hurry around the front of the car during a pit stop in the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, NC on Sunday, May 30, 2021.
NASCAR driver Kyle LarsonÕs pit crew hurry around the front of the car during a pit stop in the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, NC on Sunday, May 30, 2021. Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
CONCORD

Charlotte Motor Speedway was Rick Hendrick’s world and all the other NASCAR teams were just living in it on Sunday. It was as if the Hendrick Motorsports owner knew something others didn’t last weekend when — asked about a potential win at the Coca-Cola 600 — he smiled over at driver Kyle Larson.

“Kyle needs to do it,” Hendrick said.

The No. 5 driver delivered on the prophecy, handing Hendrick the organization’s 269th victory to surpass Petty Enterprises in all-time wins in the Cup series. Larson led a race-high 328 laps of 400 and swept all four stages.

HMS teammate Chase Elliott finished in second and Kyle Busch finished third.

The drama of the night centered on the battles between teammates, with all four Hendrick cars finishing in the top-10 at the end of each race stage. Only Busch was there at the end to break up the party.

“I’m living the dream for sure,” Larson said after winning his second win of the season.

HMS is riding a wave of momentum after all four Hendrick cars finished in the top-four at Dover two weeks ago and defending series champion Elliott secured Hendrick’s record-tying victory last weekend at Circuit of the Americas.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

Coke 600 race results

Pos.Car No.DriverTime behind
15Kyle Larson--
29Chase Elliott10.051
318Kyle Busch10.228
424William Byron10.509
548Alex Bowman11.547
63Austin Dillon16.467
711Denny Hamlin17.397
817Chris Buescher17.599
98Tyler Reddick18.657
104Kevin Harvick23.509
112Brad Keselowski24.403
1247Ricky Stenhouse Jr.24.638
1312Ryan Blaney28.931
1423Bubba Wallace29.104
1599Daniel Suarez-2
1643Erik Jones-2
1722Joey Logano-2
1821Matt DiBenedetto-2
197Corey LaJoie-2
2034Michael McDowell-2
2141Cole Custer-3
2210Aric Almirola-3
2314Chase Briscoe #-3
2420Christopher Bell-3
2538Anthony Alfredo #-3
2637* Ryan Preece-3
276Ryan Newman-4
2877Justin Haley(i)-5
2919Martin Truex Jr.-9
3053Cody Ware(i)-11
3178BJ McLeod(i)-11
320Quin Houff-11
3315James Davison-12
3451Garrett Smithley(i)-13
3552Josh Bilicki-18
3666* David Starr(i)-31
3742Ross Chastain-41
381Kurt Busch-261
  Comments  
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service