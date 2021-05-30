Tony Robbins is prepared to become a part-owner of a NASCAR team

International musician Pitbull and motivational speaker Tony Robbins stand talking next to the No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet ahead of NASCAR’s Coca-Cola 600 race at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Motivational speaker and life coach Tony Robbins is among the handful of celebrities making the rounds at Charlotte Motor Speedway ahead of the Coca-Cola 600, and he’s planning to be around NASCAR races a lot more in the future. Robbins is considering investing in Trackhouse Racing, the Cup Series team co-owned by Pitbull and Justin Marks.

“I love that it has a social impact while you’re enjoying the sport,” Robbins told the Observer.

Robbins said discussions on the amount he invests will come later, but he says he’ll “join in at some level for sure.” He’s attending Sunday’s race as a guest of Pitbull, who’s real name is Armando Christian Pérez. Robbins said he’s a longtime friend of Pérez, and the pair has collaborated on events and concerts.

“He quotes my stuff better than I do,” Robbins said of the relationship.

Pérez is also present for the race and made the rounds in the garage area and on the grid, even leading his team in a cheer ahead of the race scheduled for 6 p.m.

Trackhouse Racing is in its first year in the Cup Series with Mexican-born driver Daniel Suárez piloting the No. 99 Chevrolet. The team launched with a mission of expanding the sport to a larger, more diverse audience, particularly by engaging NASCAR’s Hispanic fanbase.

Pérez, who is of Cuban decent, joined ownership in January, when it was announced that the team would establish a STEM curriculum at inner-city charter schools partnered with the Pérez’ Sports Leadership Arts and Management (SLAM!) organization, an educational non-profit the international celebrity helped establish seven years ago.

“It just means we’re doing what we set out to do,” Marks told the Observer of Robbins’ interest. “Which is to cultivate a movement to be good storytellers, to have interesting news going on that’s bigger than the sport. And I think that’s starting to resonate with more and more people.”

The team has earned one top-five finish and two top-10s in 14 races this season. Trackhouse is currently leasing a charter to allow it to run all races in the Cup Series this year, but Marks said the goal is to become a two-car team as early as next year, and Robbins’ interest is a positive sign.

“He’s connected to everyone in the world, Fortune 500 companies, other countries. If he’s helping us and involved in our platform that just allows us to reach more and more people.

Robbins is worth $500 million dollars, according to a report by Forbes in 2021. He has 3.1 million Twitter followers and is known for his seminars and self-help books “Unlimited Power” (1987) and “Awaken the Giant” (1993). He has worked with celebrities such as Oprah, Bill Clinton and Leonardo DiCaprio.