NASCAR races the Coke 600 at Charlotte today. How to watch, starting lineup

Kyle Larson talks with his crew before qualifying in pole position for the NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Saturday, May 29, 2021 in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Ben Gray) AP

It’s race weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway for one of NASCAR’s crown-jewel events. And it’s longest. The Coca-Cola 600 is Sunday at 6 p.m. on FOX.

Kyle Larson will start on the pole for the 600-mile, 400-lap race this weekend. Larson posted the best single-lap qualifying time of 29.953 seconds (180.282 mph) on Saturday. He was followed by eight Chevrolets in the top 10. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. will start in the front row with Larson, followed by Chase Elliott, William Byron, Kevin Harvick, Austin Dillon, Alex Bowman, Martin Truex Jr., Daniel Suárez and Ross Chastain.

Defending Coca-Cola 600 winner Brad Keselowski will start 13th. Keselowski has two wins at Charlotte, while Truex and Kevin Harvick lead all active drivers in wins at the 1.5-mile quad-oval with three each. Chase Elliott and Kyle Busch each have one win at the track, and both drivers now have a win in the series after Elliott won last weekend’s race at Circuit of the Americas. He was leading when NASCAR ended the race early due to rain.

Harvick, Austin Dillon and Kurt Busch are the three previous Charlotte winners who are still seeking their first win of the 2021 season.

Stages end on laps 100, 200, 300 and 400 for the race that incorporates “600 Miles of Remembrance,” in which all cars in the field honor a fallen soldier, a tradition that began in 2015 and has been featured in every Coca-Cola 600 since.

How to watch NASCAR race at Charlotte

Race: Coca-Cola 600

The Date: Sunday, May 30

Time: 6 p.m. ET

TV: FOX (5:30 p.m.)

Radio: PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Distance: 600 miles (400 laps) with stages ending on laps 100, 200, 300 and 400

NASCAR Coca-Cola 600 starting lineup

Order Driver Car No. Best time (sec.) Best speed (mph) 1 Kyle Larson 5 29.953 180.282 2 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 47 29.96 180.24 3 Chase Elliott 9 29.969 180.186 4 William Byron 24 29.97 180.18 5 Kevin Harvick 4 29.993 180.042 6 Austin Dillon 3 30.029 179.826 7 Alex Bowman 48 30.045 179.73 8 Martin Truex Jr. 19 30.064 179.617 9 Daniel Suárez 99 30.069 179.587 10 Ross Chastain 42 30.072 179.569 11 Kurt Busch 1 30.09 179.462 12 Ryan Blaney 12 30.09 179.462 13 Brad Keselowski 2 30.111 179.336 14 Denny Hamlin 11 30.112 179.33 15 Tyler Reddick 8 30.143 179.146 16 Joey Logano 22 30.146 179.128 17 Christopher Bell 20 30.159 179.051 18 Bubba Wallace 23 30.207 178.767 19 Erik Jones 43 30.231 178.625 20 Kyle Busch 18 30.241 178.566 21 Chase Briscoe # 14 30.27 178.394 22 Matt DiBenedetto 21 30.274 178.371 23 Cole Custer 41 30.298 178.23 24 Michael McDowell 34 30.323 178.083 25 Ryan Newman 6 30.325 178.071 26 Corey LaJoie 7 30.33 178.042 27 Chris Buescher 17 30.336 178.006 28 Ryan Preece 37 30.402 177.62 29 Anthony Alfredo # 38 30.415 177.544 30 Justin Haley 77 30.708 175.85 31 Aric Almirola 10 30.834 175.131 32 Quin Houff 0 30.939 174.537 33 BJ McLeod 78 30.952 174.464 34 Cody Ware 53 30.971 174.357 35 James Davison 15 31.493 171.467 36 Garrett Smithley 51 31.499 171.434 37 Josh Bilicki 52 31.569 171.054 38 David Starr 66 33.071 163.285

# rookie