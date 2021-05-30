Coke 600 live updates: NASCAR’s longest race has great weather at Charlotte

Bubba Wallace’s team pushes his No. 23 Toyota Camry from the garage to pit road ahead of the Coke 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

The NASCAR Cup Series races tonight at Charlotte Motor Speedway. The Coca-Cola 600 starts at 6 p.m. on FS1.

The race is 400 laps (600 miles) on the 1.5-mile quad oval with stages ending on laps 100, 200, 300 and 400. All times are Eastern.

Coke 600 live updates

4:44 p.m.: It would be hard to ask for better weather for the Coke 600. No rain in the forecast. Temperatures in the mid-60s. This feels like a fall race, not an event on Memorial Day weekend in North Carolina. But the 50,000 or so fans at Charlotte Motor Speedway today should appreciate not dying in the heat.

HOW TO WATCH NASCAR COCA-COLA 600

Race : Coca-Cola 600

: Coca-Cola 600 Track : Charlotte Motor Speedway

: Charlotte Motor Speedway Date : Sunday, May 30

: Sunday, May 30 Time : 6 p.m. ET

: 6 p.m. ET TV : FOX (5:30 p.m. ET)

: FOX (5:30 p.m. ET) Radio : PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

: PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Distance : 600 miles (400 Laps) with stages ending on laps 100, 200, 300 and 400

: 600 miles (400 Laps) with stages ending on laps 100, 200, 300 and 400 Last year’s winner: Brad Keselowski

Coke 600 starting grid

Order Driver Car No. Best time (sec.) Best speed (mph) 1 Kyle Larson 5 29.953 180.282 2 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 47 29.96 180.24 3 Chase Elliott 9 29.969 180.186 4 William Byron 24 29.97 180.18 5 Kevin Harvick 4 29.993 180.042 6 Austin Dillon 3 30.029 179.826 7 Alex Bowman 48 30.045 179.73 8 Martin Truex Jr. 19 30.064 179.617 9 Daniel Suárez 99 30.069 179.587 10 Ross Chastain 42 30.072 179.569 11 Kurt Busch 1 30.09 179.462 12 Ryan Blaney 12 30.09 179.462 13 Brad Keselowski 2 30.111 179.336 14 Denny Hamlin 11 30.112 179.33 15 Tyler Reddick 8 30.143 179.146 16 Joey Logano 22 30.146 179.128 17 Christopher Bell 20 30.159 179.051 18 Bubba Wallace 23 30.207 178.767 19 Erik Jones 43 30.231 178.625 20 Kyle Busch 18 30.241 178.566 21 Chase Briscoe # 14 30.27 178.394 22 Matt DiBenedetto 21 30.274 178.371 23 Cole Custer 41 30.298 178.23 24 Michael McDowell 34 30.323 178.083 25 Ryan Newman 6 30.325 178.071 26 Corey LaJoie 7 30.33 178.042 27 Chris Buescher 17 30.336 178.006 28 Ryan Preece 37 30.402 177.62 29 Anthony Alfredo # 38 30.415 177.544 30 Justin Haley 77 30.708 175.85 31 Aric Almirola 10 30.834 175.131 32 Quin Houff 0 30.939 174.537 33 BJ McLeod 78 30.952 174.464 34 Cody Ware 53 30.971 174.357 35 James Davison 15 31.493 171.467 36 Garrett Smithley 51 31.499 171.434 37 Josh Bilicki 52 31.569 171.054 38 David Starr 66 33.071 163.285

