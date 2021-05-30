NASCAR & Auto Racing
Coke 600 live updates: NASCAR’s longest race has great weather at Charlotte
The NASCAR Cup Series races tonight at Charlotte Motor Speedway. The Coca-Cola 600 starts at 6 p.m. on FS1.
The race is 400 laps (600 miles) on the 1.5-mile quad oval with stages ending on laps 100, 200, 300 and 400. All times are Eastern.
4:44 p.m.: It would be hard to ask for better weather for the Coke 600. No rain in the forecast. Temperatures in the mid-60s. This feels like a fall race, not an event on Memorial Day weekend in North Carolina. But the 50,000 or so fans at Charlotte Motor Speedway today should appreciate not dying in the heat.
Coke 600 starting grid
|Order
|Driver
|Car No.
|Best time (sec.)
|Best speed (mph)
|1
|Kyle Larson
|5
|29.953
|180.282
|2
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|47
|29.96
|180.24
|3
|Chase Elliott
|9
|29.969
|180.186
|4
|William Byron
|24
|29.97
|180.18
|5
|Kevin Harvick
|4
|29.993
|180.042
|6
|Austin Dillon
|3
|30.029
|179.826
|7
|Alex Bowman
|48
|30.045
|179.73
|8
|Martin Truex Jr.
|19
|30.064
|179.617
|9
|Daniel Suárez
|99
|30.069
|179.587
|10
|Ross Chastain
|42
|30.072
|179.569
|11
|Kurt Busch
|1
|30.09
|179.462
|12
|Ryan Blaney
|12
|30.09
|179.462
|13
|Brad Keselowski
|2
|30.111
|179.336
|14
|Denny Hamlin
|11
|30.112
|179.33
|15
|Tyler Reddick
|8
|30.143
|179.146
|16
|Joey Logano
|22
|30.146
|179.128
|17
|Christopher Bell
|20
|30.159
|179.051
|18
|Bubba Wallace
|23
|30.207
|178.767
|19
|Erik Jones
|43
|30.231
|178.625
|20
|Kyle Busch
|18
|30.241
|178.566
|21
|Chase Briscoe #
|14
|30.27
|178.394
|22
|Matt DiBenedetto
|21
|30.274
|178.371
|23
|Cole Custer
|41
|30.298
|178.23
|24
|Michael McDowell
|34
|30.323
|178.083
|25
|Ryan Newman
|6
|30.325
|178.071
|26
|Corey LaJoie
|7
|30.33
|178.042
|27
|Chris Buescher
|17
|30.336
|178.006
|28
|Ryan Preece
|37
|30.402
|177.62
|29
|Anthony Alfredo #
|38
|30.415
|177.544
|30
|Justin Haley
|77
|30.708
|175.85
|31
|Aric Almirola
|10
|30.834
|175.131
|32
|Quin Houff
|0
|30.939
|174.537
|33
|BJ McLeod
|78
|30.952
|174.464
|34
|Cody Ware
|53
|30.971
|174.357
|35
|James Davison
|15
|31.493
|171.467
|36
|Garrett Smithley
|51
|31.499
|171.434
|37
|Josh Bilicki
|52
|31.569
|171.054
|38
|David Starr
|66
|33.071
|163.285
# rookie
