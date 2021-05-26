Spotter for Chase Elliott suspended following battery and assault charges

Hendrick Motorsports spotter Eddie D’Hondt has been charged with assault and battery. AP

Hendrick Motorsports says it recently became aware of two misdemeanor charges brought against spotter Eddie D’Hondt, who spots for Chase Elliott on the No. 9 NASCAR team.

The organization said it is indefinitely suspending D’Hondt and has not named a replacement spotter for the upcoming race weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway for the Coca-Cola 600.

The charges include assault on a female and battery of an unborn child, according to records from the North Carolina Judicial Branch. D’Hondt, 62, was arrested in May in Catawba County, records show.

“We became aware of the situation this morning and have immediately and indefinitely suspended Mr. D’Hondt’s role with our company,” a statement from Hendrick Motorsports said. “We are taking this matter very seriously and will continue to seek additional information about the alleged incident.

“A spotter for this weekend’s NASCAR Cup Series event at Charlotte Motor Speedway has not been named at this time.”

On Wednesday, NASCAR announced it indefinitely suspended D’Hondt for violating Member Conduct Guidelines and a Required Notice rule 2.11, which states that, “Any NASCAR Member charged with any violation of the law (misdemeanor and/or felony) shall notify NASCAR...prior to the next scheduled Event or within 72 hours of being so charged, whichever is earlier.”

This story is developing and will be updated.