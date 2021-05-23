NASCAR at COTA live updates: Tyler Reddick on the pole, nine cars dropping to the rear for Cup race

Austin Cindric (22) leads Justin Allgaier (7) and Kyle Busch (54) out of Turn 18 during the NASCAR Xfinity Series auto race at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas, Saturday, May 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton) AP

The inaugural NASCAR Cup Series race at Circuit of the Americas is today. The EchoPark Texas Grand Prix race starts at 2:30 p.m. on FS1.

The race is 68 laps (231 miles) on the 3.41-mile road course with stages ending on laps 15, 32 and 68. All times are Eastern.

Check back here for live updates throughout the race







Pre-race

2:35 p.m: Pre-race ceremonies are underway at Circuit of the Americas, complete with fans crowding the grandstands and a command to fire engines given virtually by Texas actor and Austin FC owner Matthew McConaughey. He leads the command with his signature, “Alright, alright, alright...”

2 p.m.: Cars are staged on a dry track, but are mostly sitting covered, with clouds rolling in. The weather radar shows rain cells moving in over Austin, Texas by 2:30 p.m. Circuit of the Americas and NASCAR announce that on-site parking is full and requests that fans attending the race part at Del Valle High School (5201 Ross Rd. Del Valle, TX 78617).

1:18 p.m.: Nine cars will drop to the rear for today’s race for unapproved adjustments. Many teams worked on their equipment following qualifying this morning. Tyler Reddick earned the first pole position in his Cup career with a lap of 132.911 seconds (92.363 mph). Kyle Larson will start alongside Reddick in the front row, in second.

The following nine drivers will drop to the rear at the start of the race for unapproved adjustments: Daniel Suárez (previously 15th), Denny Hamlin (19th), Aric Almirola (26th), Chase Briscoe (27th), Chris Buescher (28th), Erik Jones (29th), James Davison (32nd), Cody Ware (35th) and Anthony Alfredo (37th).

12:40 p.m.: NASCAR informs teams to switch to rain tires for the race at 2:30 p.m. Qualifying this morning ran in dry conditions, but rain is in the forecast this afternoon with a 60-80% chance of precipitation, according to the National Weather Service. NASCAR is able to declare either a “damp” or “wet” start based on the level of moisture at the track. For a damp start, teams are able to elect to mount tires. For a wet start, teams are required to use rain tires for the road course race in the rain.

How to watch NASCAR race at COTA

Race: EchoPark Texas Grand Prix

Distance: 231 miles on a 3.41-mile road course, 68 laps (stages end on Laps 15, 32 and 68)

When: Sunday 2:30 p.m.

TV: FS1 (1 p.m.)

Radio: PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Starting order for NASCAR Cup race at COTA

Order Driver Car No. 1 Tyler Reddick 8 2 Kyle Larson 5 3 * Austin Cindric 33 4 Kyle Busch 18 5 William Byron 24 6 Joey Logano 22 7 AJ Allmendinger 16 8 Chase Elliott 9 9 Ryan Blaney 12 10 Christopher Bell 20 11 Kevin Harvick 4 12 Alex Bowman 48 13 Kurt Busch 1 14 Cole Custer 41 15 Daniel Suarez 99 16 Austin Dillon 3 17 Martin Truex Jr. 19 18 Bubba Wallace 23 19 Denny Hamlin 11 20 Ross Chastain 42 21 Matt DiBenedetto 21 22 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 47 23 Michael McDowell 34 24 Brad Keselowski 2 25 Corey LaJoie 7 26 Aric Almirola 10 27 Chase Briscoe 14 28 Chris Buescher 17 29 Erik Jones 43 30 Justin Haley 77 31 Josh Bilicki 52 32 James Davison 15 33 Ty Dillon 96 34 Ryan Newman 6 35 Cody Ware 51 36 Ryan Preece 37 37 Anthony Alfredo 38 38 Garrett Smithley 53 39 Kyle Tilley 78 40 Quin Houff 00