NASCAR results: Martin Truex Jr. wins Cup race at Darlington Raceway
Martin Truex Jr. held off a late charge from Kyle Larson to win the Goodyear 400. Truex led 248 of 293 laps in a dominant performance, becoming the first stage winner to also win the race at Darlington.
Larson was second, and rest of top five was Kyle Busch, William Byron and Denny Hamlin.
Over the final 20 laps, Larson closed to withing a half second of Truex, who had been ahead by more than five seconds for most of the final stage. Larson made up two seconds on the final pit stops, and appeared to be stalking the lead, but Truex found another gear in the final five to pull away for his third win of the season.
This story will be updated.
Race results
|Pos.
|Car
|Driver
|Time behind
|Laps
|Best time
|Best speed
|1
|19
|Martin Truex Jr.
|--
|293
|29.473
|166.851
|2
|5
|Kyle Larson
|2.571
|293
|30.19
|162.888
|3
|18
|Kyle Busch
|6.209
|293
|29.633
|165.95
|4
|24
|William Byron
|17.067
|293
|29.894
|164.501
|5
|11
|Denny Hamlin
|21.939
|293
|29.76
|165.242
|6
|4
|Kevin Harvick
|23.951
|293
|29.215
|168.324
|7
|9
|Chase Elliott
|24.739
|293
|30.185
|162.915
|8
|12
|Ryan Blaney
|26.667
|293
|30.218
|162.737
|9
|17
|Chris Buescher
|27.077
|293
|30.127
|163.229
|10
|6
|Ryan Newman
|-1
|292
|30.433
|161.588
|11
|14
|Chase Briscoe #
|-1
|292
|30.334
|162.115
|12
|8
|Tyler Reddick
|-1
|292
|29.82
|164.909
|13
|22
|Joey Logano
|-1
|292
|29.795
|165.048
|14
|20
|Christopher Bell
|-1
|292
|30.13
|163.213
|15
|42
|Ross Chastain
|-2
|291
|30.56
|160.916
|16
|3
|Austin Dillon
|-2
|291
|30.248
|162.576
|17
|48
|Alex Bowman
|-2
|291
|30.377
|161.886
|18
|43
|Erik Jones
|-2
|291
|30.743
|159.958
|19
|21
|Matt DiBenedetto
|-3
|290
|30.175
|162.969
|20
|47
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|-3
|290
|30.547
|160.985
|21
|23
|Bubba Wallace
|-3
|290
|30.709
|160.135
|22
|7
|Corey LaJoie
|-3
|290
|30.708
|160.141
|23
|99
|Daniel Suarez
|-3
|290
|30.572
|160.853
|24
|2
|Brad Keselowski
|-3
|290
|29.43
|167.095
|25
|37
|* Ryan Preece
|-3
|290
|30.693
|160.219
|26
|38
|Anthony Alfredo #
|-4
|289
|30.825
|159.533
|27
|34
|Michael McDowell
|-5
|288
|30.465
|161.418
|28
|77
|Justin Haley(I)
|-5
|288
|30.826
|159.528
|29
|53
|JJ Yeley(i)
|-7
|286
|31.188
|157.676
|30
|0
|Quin Houff
|-7
|286
|31.333
|156.946
|31
|15
|James Davison
|-7
|286
|31.131
|157.965
|32
|78
|BJ McLeod(i)
|-8
|285
|31.089
|158.178
|33
|52
|Josh Bilicki
|-48
|245
|31.689
|155.183
|34
|51
|Cody Ware(i)
|-105
|188
|31.074
|158.254
|35
|1
|Kurt Busch
|-187
|106
|30.582
|160.8
|36
|41
|Cole Custer
|-196
|97
|30.668
|160.35
|37
|10
|Aric Almirola
|-288
|5
|30.743
|159.958
