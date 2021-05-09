NASCAR at Darlington live updates: Elliott, Almirola dropping to the rear for Goodyear 400 race

Chase Elliott, right, talks to his crew chief, Alan Gustafson, left, prior to the start of the NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Richmond International Raceway in Richmond, Va., Sunday, April 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Steve Helber) AP

The NASCAR Cup Series race at Darlington Raceway is today. The Goodyear 400 race starts at 3:30 p.m. on FS1.

The race is 293 laps (400.2 miles) with stages ending on laps 90, 185 and 293. All times are Eastern.

Check back here for live updates throughout the race and follow NASCAR reporter Alex Andrejev on Twitter at @AndrejevAlex.

Pre-race

2:30 p.m.: NASCAR announces that two cars will drop to the rear for today’s race: The No. 10 driven by Aric Almirola for twice failing pre-race technical inspection and the No. 9 driven by Chase Elliott for unapproved adjustments. Almirola was slated to start 27th and Elliott was slated to start sixth.

2 p.m.: Coming up for today’s honorary guests for the Throwback weekend race, which nods to NASCAR’s history, are Hall of Famers Leonard Wood, Bill Elliott and Dale Inman. Wood will drive parade laps ahead of the race in a 1971 restored Ford Mercury that David Pearson, Darlington’s all-time winningest driver, competed in. Elliott will also make parade laps in a restored version of the No. 9 Coors Motorcraft Ford Thunderbird from his 1988 Cup championship season. Inman will wave the green flag to start the race.

Darlington Raceway is also celebrating Mother’s Day by handing out flowers to the first 1,000 mothers who enter the gates for today’s race. The track announced last week that it will open its grandstands to full capacity for the NASCAR playoff race weekend at Darlington Sept. 4-5.

1:15 p.m.: NASCAR has entered a time warp with teams sporting Throwback schemes.

1 p.m.: Cars have rolled through pre-race technical inspection and are lined up on the grid. Aric Almirola’s No. 10 Ford had two inspection failures, according to FOX Sports, and will be dropping to the rear for the race. Almirola was previously slated to start 27th. NASCAR has not yet released an official list of those dropping to the back.

How to watch NASCAR race at Darlington

Race: Goodyear 400

Distance: 400.2 miles, 293 laps (stages end on Laps 90, 185, 293. The track is 1.366 miles)

When: Sunday 3:30 p.m.

TV: FS1

Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Starting lineup for NASCAR at Darlington

Order Driver Car No. 1 Brad Keselowski 2 2 Kevin Harvick 4 3 Kyle Busch 18 4 Martin Truex Jr. 19 5 William Byron 24 6 Chase Elliott 9 7 Denny Hamlin 11 8 Matt DiBenedetto 21 9 Austin Dillon 3 10 Tyler Reddick 8 11 Chris Buescher 17 12 Joey Logano 22 13 Michael McDowell 34 14 Kyle Larson 5 15 Daniel Suárez 99 16 Ryan Blaney 12 17 Kurt Busch 1 18 Ross Chastain 42 19 Alex Bowman 48 20 Ryan Newman 6 21 Christopher Bell 20 22 Chase Briscoe 14 23 Bubba Wallace 23 24 Cole Custer 41 25 Anthony Alfredo 38 26 Erik Jones 43 27 Aric Almirola 10 28 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 47 29 Ryan Preece 37 30 Corey LaJoie 7 31 Justin Haley 77 32 BJ McLeod 78 33 Cody Ware 51 34 JJ Yeley 53 35 Quin Houff 0 36 James Davison 15 37 Josh Bilicki 52