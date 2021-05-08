NASCAR & Auto Racing
NASCAR at Darlington live updates: Xfinity’s Steakhouse Elite 200 race today
The NASCAR Xfinity race at Darlington Raceway is today. The Steakhouse Elite 200 race starts at 1 p.m. on FS1.
The race is 147 laps (200.1 miles) with stages ending on laps 45, 90 and 147. All times are Eastern.
Check back here for live updates throughout the race and follow NASCAR reporter Alex Andrejev on Twitter at @AndrejevAlex.
Stage 1
1:31 p.m., Lap 18: Noah Gragson jumps to the lead just before the competition and leads Austin Cindric in second at the flag. ”Noah’s, uh, interesting,” Cindric says after commenting on how the No. 9 was “parking the entry” on earlier laps.
1:24 p.m., Lap 13: Another caution flag is out for the No. 26 of Brandon Gdovic. Teams report there is debris on the track after Gdovic gets a flat tire and goes into the wall running in the back of the pack.
1:20 p.m., Lap 5: The caution is out after a few laps for an incident involving J.J. Yeley and Brandon Gdovic on the backstretch. Last night’s Truck Series race saw 12 cautions for 66 laps, the most in a Truck Series race at Darlington, so teams are aiming to avoid the wreckfest they saw yesterday. Austin Cindric leads after the restart.
Pre-race
1:12 p.m.: “Pretty rare that you get a chance to do something that this car hasn’t done,” Austin Cindric is told on his radio. The driver is starting in the front row and in the Dash4Cash race.
1:05 p.m.: Engines have been fired at the track “Too Tough to Tame.” A.J. Allmendinger, Justin Allgaier and Noah Gragson receive the loudest cheers during driver introductions, but the loudest cheers come for Dale Earnhardt Jr. pacing the field ahead of the green flag in the restored No. 8.
12:40 p.m.: Driver introductions are starting up at Darlington Raceway under clear skies. The national anthem is coming up at 12:55 p.m., followed by the command to fire engines at 1:02 p.m. and the green flag at 1:12 p.m. Dale Earnhardt Jr. will drive his father’s restored No. 8 Chevrolet Nova for parade laps. The late Dale Earnhardt Sr. was a three-time Darlington winner in the series, and twice won in a GM Goodwrench-sponsored No. 8 at Darlington.
|Order
|Driver
|Car No.
|1
|A.J. Allmendinger
|16
|2
|Austin Cindric
|22
|3
|Jeb Burton
|10
|4
|Justin Haley
|11
|5
|Noah Gragson
|9
|6
|Riley Herbst
|98
|7
|Daniel Hemric
|18
|8
|Harrison Burton
|20
|9
|Brandon Brown
|68
|10
|Myatt Snider
|2
|11
|Ryan Sieg
|39
|12
|Jeremy Clements
|51
|13
|Brett Moffitt
|2
|14
|Tommy Joe Martins
|44
|15
|Timmy Hill
|66
|16
|Justin Allgaier
|7
|17
|David Starr
|61
|18
|Jade Buford
|48
|19
|Landon Cassill
|4
|20
|Michael Annett
|1
|21
|Josh Williams
|92
|22
|Brandon Jones
|19
|23
|Alex Labbe
|36
|24
|Josh Berry
|8
|25
|Colby Howard
|15
|26
|Kyle Weatherman
|47
|27
|Brandon Gdovic
|26
|28
|Jeffrey Earnhardt
|0
|29
|Ty Gibbs
|54
|30
|Joe Graf, Jr.
|7
|31
|Jesse Little
|78
|32
|Matt Mills
|5
|33
|Ryan Ellis
|99
|34
|Ryan Vargas
|6
|35
|J.J. Yeley
|17
|36
|Tanner Berryhill
|23
|37
|Gray Gaulding
|52
|38
|B.J. McLeod
|90
|39
|Bayley Currey
|74
|40
|Matt Jaskol
|13
|41
|Ronnie Bassett, Jr.
|77
|42
|Jordan Anderson
|31
|43
|Andy Lally
|3
Comments