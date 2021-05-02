NASCAR & Auto Racing
NASCAR at Kansas live updates: Three cars dropping to the rear for race start
The NASCAR Cup race at Kansas Speedway is today. The Buschy McBusch race starts at 3 p.m. on FS1.
The race is 267 laps (400.5 miles) with stages ending on laps 80, 160 and 267. All times are Eastern.
Stage 1
3:32 p.m., Lap 30: Brad Keselowski, William Byron and Christopher Bell are the first three teams off pit road and will lead the restart. Chase Briscoe gets a speeding penalty and is told he also did not remain single file entering pit road. Matt Mills, driving the No. 55, is already two laps down. Keselowski takes the inside lane.
3:25 p.m., Lap 25: The competition caution is out on lap 25 with Kyle Larson (now seventh) and Ross Chastain, who started at the back and is now 14th, as the biggest movers. The running order is Brad Keselowski, William Byron, Christopher Bell, Kyle Busch, Kevin Harvick, Tyler Reddick, Kyle Larson, Ryan Blaney, Matt DiBenedetto and Chase Elliott in the top-10. Denny Hamlin (started 20th) is running in 16th says he has “no grip” and that is car is “all over the place.” He’s fighting loose.
3:15 p.m., Lap 8: Pole sitter Brad Keselowski leads the opening laps at Kansas with William Byron maintaining his second place spot. Joey Logano has moved up to 23rd place from 29th. Michael McDowell, who started in third, has dropped out of the top-10 after the opening 10 laps. And Kyle Larson jumped from 32nd to 10th in less than 15 laps.
Pre-race
2:09 p.m.: NASCAR announces that three cars are dropping to the rear for the start of today’s race. The No. 42 driven by Ross Chastain and the No. 43 driven by Erik Jones twice failed pre-race technical inspection and will drop to the back, along with the No. 38 driven by Anthony Alfredo for unapproved adjustments.
Alfredo was slated to start 22nd, Chastain was slated to start 24th, Jones was slated to start 27th. Talladega winner Brad Keselowski is on the pole with William Byron in the front row. The green flag is scheduled for 3:13 p.m.
1:30 p.m.: NASCAR issues a statement confirming the death of former driver and team owner Eric McClure. He was 42 years old. His cause of death is unknown.
“We are saddened to learn of the passing of former driver and owner Eric McClure. NASCAR extends its deepest condolences to Eric’s family and friends,” the statement read.
NASCAR this weekend: How to watch the race at Kansas
- Race: Buschy McBusch Race 400
- When: Sunday, May 2 at 3 p.m. EST
- How to watch/listen: FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio
- Distance: 267 laps, 400.5 miles on the 1.5-mile tri-oval
- Stages: Laps 80, 160, 267
- Last year’s race winner: Denny Hamlin
NASCAR Cup at Kansas starting order
|Order
|Driver
|Car No.
|1
|Brad Keselowski
|2
|2
|William Byron
|24
|3
|Michael McDowell
|34
|4
|Kevin Harvick
|4
|5
|Matt DiBenedetto
|21
|6
|Austin Dillon
|3
|7
|Ryan Blaney
|12
|8
|Christopher Bell
|20
|9
|Kyle Busch
|18
|10
|Cole Custer
|41
|11
|Tyler Reddick
|8
|12
|Ryan Preece
|37
|13
|Bubba Wallace
|23
|14
|Ryan Newman
|6
|15
|Martin Truex Jr.
|19
|16
|Chris Buescher
|17
|17
|Chase Elliott
|9
|18
|Aric Almirola
|10
|19
|Chase Briscoe
|14
|20
|Denny Hamlin
|11
|21
|Daniel Suárez
|99
|22
|Anthony Alfredo
|38
|23
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|47
|24
|Ross Chastain
|42
|25
|Alex Bowman
|48
|26
|Corey LaJoie
|7
|27
|Erik Jones
|43
|28
|Kurt Busch
|1
|29
|Joey Logano
|22
|30
|BJ McLeod
|78
|31
|Justin Haley
|77
|32
|Kyle Larson
|5
|33
|Cody Ware
|51
|34
|Quin Houff
|0
|35
|Joey Gase
|15
|36
|Garrett Smithley
|53
|37
|Josh Bilicki
|52
|38
|Austin Cindric
|33
|39
|Matt Mills
|55
