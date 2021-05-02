Former NASCAR driver Eric McClure dies at age 42

NASCAR logo NASCAR

Former NASCAR driver and team owner Eric McClure has died at age 42. He made 288 starts as a driver in the Xfinity Series between 2003 and 2016.

“We are saddened to learn of the passing of former driver and owner Eric McClure. NASCAR extends its deepest condolences to Eric’s family and friends,” NASCAR said in a statement Sunday afternoon.

McClure made three Cup starts, one each year between 2004 and 2006, and was the owner of part-time K&N East Series team Martin-McClure Racing (MMR) that launched in 2016. He was also the son former Morgan-McClure Motorsports co-owner Jerry McClure. The team competed in the Cup Series from 1983 to 2007.

According to Yahoo! Sports, McClure missed six races in 2012 after he suffered a concussion during a violent crash at Talladega. McClure told Frontstretch.com in 2015 that the accident “changed” him and that he was “not the same person” after the crash.

In 2018, McClure took a leave of absence from his MMR racing team following his arrest for a domestic violence incident in Virginia. He pleaded no contest to the misdemeanor charge and was sentenced to 12 months of probation last October. He was also ordered to complete substance abuse counseling and undergo a mental health assessment, as well as any recommended counseling, as part of the no-contest plea.

McClure’s best NASCAR finish was eighth-place at the 2013 Xfinity Series race at Daytona.

The cause of his death is unknown.

According to FOX Sports, McClure’s family issued the following statement Sunday:

“The family of Eric Wayne McClure, former NASCAR driver, announces with great sorrow his passing on Sunday, May 2, 2021. They would like to thank everyone for their prayers and support during this very difficult time.”