Martin Truex Jr.’s late-race pass of Denny Hamlin key in Martinsville win

Martin Truex Jr., approaches the third turn during the NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Martinsville Speedway in Martinsville, Va., Sunday, April 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Steve Helber) AP

Rain postponed NASCAR’s original Saturday night racing plans, but the Cup Series wrapped at Martinsville under the lights anyway on Sunday.

Despite Denny Hamlin’s best efforts to fend off his Joe Gibbs Racing teammate, Martin Truex Jr. swiped the lead with 15 laps left to win his second race of the season, outdistancing Hamlin and runner-up Chase Elliott for the checkered flag.

“For whatever reason our car really turned on when the lights went down” said Truex after the race.

Truex scores another Martinsville win as Hamlin fades

Truex Jr. held a two second lead over the field at the flag to win his third race at the short-track in Ridgeway, Virginia, in three years. He also won last year’s Blue Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500.

Hamlin led a race-high 276 laps of the 500-lap event, but his lead faded in the closing laps, and Chase Elliott passed him for second place before the checkered flag. Hamlin finished in third.

“We had a really good short run car. We just didn’t have a good long run car,” Hamlin said after the race.

He described how his No. 11 Toyota team has been close to winning races, but hasn’t demonstrated the early dominance the group had last year. Strong restarts still kept Hamlin out front following the nine cautions peppered throughout the final stage (17 cautions total). He lost the first place spot to Truex coming off pit road in the final 50 laps, but he quickly regained the position under the green flag. But as the race wore on, Hamlin’s car tightened up and faded at the finish.

“We’ve just been next-best,” Hamlin said, adding that his team’s plan this week is to consult with the No. 19 team about their setups based on their recent success.

Truex Jr. won at Phoenix earlier this season and became the first repeat winner this year after a string of different winners characterized the opening races of 2021. He said he feels really good about his team and the group’s prospects to contend for a championship this season.

Blaney sweeps stages

Atlanta race winner Ryan Blaney dominated early laps Sunday before Hamlin controlled the final stage. Blaney led 156 laps and swept both stages of the race, often battling Hamlin for the top spot. Blaney started Sunday in third place behind Hamlin in first but was able to complete his pass on Lap 75 and held the lead through the Stage 1 finish.

Hamlin regained the lead early in the second stage, but Blaney was back to first place by Lap 175 and the two drivers dueled through the second stage finish, racing side-by-side, but Blaney held onto his advantage to clinch another stage win.

Differing pit strategy then put Blaney, who pitted, behind Hamlin, who stayed out to inherit the lead. The decision by the No. 11 team paid off after a caution flew shortly after and Hamlin was able to take new tires. He maintained the lead with strong restarts after the many cautions, which included “The Big One” on Lap 387 that red-flagged the race.

The paperclip delivers drama

A Talladega-style crash — complete with ballooning flames — evolved Sunday at the paperclip-shaped short-track. Contact between Kyle Busch and Chris Buescher mid-pack forced a major pileup, “The Big One,” in Turn 2 during the final stage. Busch’s car went for a spin and emerged shredded on the right side, but he remained in the race. Others didn’t fare as well.

Alex Bowman, Brad Keselowski, Michael McDowell and Daniel Suárez were among the dozen drivers involved in the crash, and they exited the event with heavy damage. Suárez nearly completed the loop around the track before his No. 99 Chevrolet erupted in smoke. He exited his flaming vehicle in Turn 1, intent to make his displeasure with a certain driver known, but the driver wasn’t anyone involved in the wreck.

Suárez threw a water bottle at the passing car of William Byron, expressing later that he disliked how Byron shoved him on the track to contribute to him falling back.

“I race people the way they race me,” Suárez told PRN. “He’ll have one coming.”

As for the accident itself, Suárez said there was nothing he could do but slam on the brakes as the pileup occurred. Others agreed it was tough to miss hitting anyone in the close quarters.

“That’s just part of the short-track deal,” Brad Keselowski said.

The Cup Series returns to another short track at Richmond Raceway in Richmond, Va. next Sunday at 3 p.m. where more drama is likely to ensue.

Race results

Pos. Car No. Driver Time behind Best time Best speed 1 19 Martin Truex Jr. -- 20.107 94.176 2 9 Chase Elliott 1.972 20.071 94.345 3 11 Denny Hamlin 2.364 19.916 95.079 4 24 William Byron 4.984 19.996 94.699 5 5 Kyle Larson 6.229 20.355 93.029 6 22 Joey Logano 6.728 20.15 93.975 7 20 Christopher Bell 7.265 20.154 93.957 8 8 Tyler Reddick 7.593 20.427 92.701 9 4 Kevin Harvick 7.815 20.272 93.41 10 18 Kyle Busch 8.183 20.181 93.831 11 12 Ryan Blaney 9.585 20.081 94.298 12 21 Matt DiBenedetto 13.78 20.457 92.565 13 17 Chris Buescher 14.501 20.405 92.801 14 3 Austin Dillon 15.13 20.378 92.924 15 47 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 16.378 20.509 92.33 16 23 Bubba Wallace 17.377 20.323 93.175 17 42 Ross Chastain 17.678 20.274 93.4 18 41 Cole Custer 17.87 20.465 92.529 19 6 Ryan Newman -1 20.474 92.488 20 10 Aric Almirola -1 20.303 93.267 21 1 Kurt Busch -2 20.345 93.074 22 15 James Davison -6 20.505 92.348 23 52 Josh Bilicki -7 20.635 91.766 24 0 Quin Houff -7 20.829 90.912 25 53 JJ Yeley(i) -8 20.674 91.593 26 38 Anthony Alfredo # -8 20.542 92.182 27 14 Chase Briscoe # -9 20.464 92.533 28 51 Cody Ware(i) -10 20.627 91.802 29 78 BJ McLeod(i) -22 20.61 91.878 30 43 Erik Jones -97 20.508 92.335 31 34 Michael McDowell -113 20.5 92.371 32 99 Daniel Suárez -114 20.393 92.855 33 2 Brad Keselowski -115 20.123 94.101 34 48 Alex Bowman -116 20.348 93.061 35 77 Justin Haley(i) -117 20.418 92.742 36 37 * Ryan Preece -118 20.229 93.608 37 7 Corey LaJoie -126 20.313 93.221