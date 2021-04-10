NASCAR at Martinsville live updates: Daniel Suárez and Trackhouse Racing hit with pre-race penalty

El mexicano Daniel Suárez junto a su auto antes del inicio de las Daytona 500 en el Autódromo Daytona International, el domingo 14 de febrero de 2021, en Daytona Beach, Florida. Foto: AP

NASCAR is scheduled to race under the lights at Martinsville Speedway tonight. The Cup series race, the Blu-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500, is set to run at 7:30 p.m. on FS1.

The race is 500 laps (263 miles) with stages ending on laps 130, 260 and 500.

Check back here for lap-by-lap updates from the track and follow NASCAR reporter on Twitter at @AndrejevAlex.

Pre-race

Reddick, LaJoie among drivers dropping to the back

In addition to Daniel Suárez, Tyler Reddick will drop to the rear for the start of the race due to unapproved adjustments to his No. 8 Chevrolet. He was slated to start 13th. Justin Haley, Corey LaJoie and James Davison will also drop to the back for multiple inspection failures. They were slated to start 30th, 34th and 37th, respectively.

Suárez’s team penalized with crew chief ejection

5:55 p.m.: NASCAR announces its pre-race technical inspection failures. Daniel Suárez will drop to the rear to start the race and his crew chief, Travis Mack, has been ejected from the race for an improperly mounted ballast on the Trackhouse Racing team’s No. 99 Chevrolet. Team engineer Jose Blasco-Figueroa will serve as the substitute crew chief for the race.

Suárez and his Trackhouse Racing team had a strong run at the Bristol dirt race two weeks ago, with Suárez posting a top-five finish. He finished that race in fourth place, a season-high finish for the new Cup team in the first seven races. Suárez was slated to start 11th, but will drop to the rear on pace laps as part of the penalty.

In addition to Suárez, Justin Haley, Corey LaJoie and James Davison will also drop to the rear for the start of the race for multiple inspection failures. They were slated to start 30th, 34th and 37th, respectively.

Wet weather looming

5:45 p.m.: Dark clouds are hanging overhead at Martinsville Speedway in Ridgeway, Va. as Cup teams uncover their cars on the grid. Rain is in the forecast tonight. There is a 61 percent chance of rain at 7 p.m., according to AccuWeather.com. That forecast becomes a 50 percent chance of storms between 8 p.m. and 11 p.m. Friday’s Xfinity Series race was postponed to Sunday due to rain after the field races 91 laps of the 250-lap event.

The 500-lap Cup race would be considered official at the halfway point, or 250 laps.

NASCAR this weekend: How to watch the race at Martinsville

Race: Blu-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500

Blu-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500 When: Saturday, April 10 at 7:30 p.m. EST

Saturday, April 10 at 7:30 p.m. EST How to watch/listen: FOX, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

FOX, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Distance: 500 laps, 263 miles on the 0.526-mile paperclip-shaped oval

500 laps, 263 miles on the 0.526-mile paperclip-shaped oval Stages: Laps 130, 260, 500

Laps 130, 260, 500 Last year’s winner: Martin Truex Jr.

NASCAR Cup at Martinsville starting order

Order Driver Car No. 1 Joey Logano 22 2 Denny Hamlin 11 3 William Byron 24 4 Ryan Blaney 12 5 Chase Elliott 9 6 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 47 7 Martin Truex Jr. 19 8 Ryan Newman 6 9 Kevin Harvick 4 10 Brad Keselowski 2 11 Daniel Suárez 99 12 Kyle Busch 18 13 Tyler Reddick 8 14 Michael McDowell 34 15 Chris Buescher 17 16 Erik Jones 43 17 Ryan Preece 37 18 Austin Dillon 3 19 Kyle Larson 5 20 Alex Bowman 48 21 Kurt Busch 1 22 Matt DiBenedetto 21 23 Christopher Bell 20 24 Chase Briscoe 14 25 Bubba Wallace 23 26 Cole Custer 41 27 Ross Chastain 42 28 JJ Yeley 53 29 Quin Houff 0 30 Justin Haley 77 31 Aric Almirola 10 32 Cody Ware 51 33 Josh Bilicki 52 34 Corey LaJoie 7 35 Anthony Alfredo 38 36 BJ McLeod 78 37 James Davison 15