NASCAR at Martinsville live updates: Daniel Suárez and Trackhouse Racing hit with pre-race penalty
NASCAR is scheduled to race under the lights at Martinsville Speedway tonight. The Cup series race, the Blu-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500, is set to run at 7:30 p.m. on FS1.
The race is 500 laps (263 miles) with stages ending on laps 130, 260 and 500.
Pre-race
Reddick, LaJoie among drivers dropping to the back
In addition to Daniel Suárez, Tyler Reddick will drop to the rear for the start of the race due to unapproved adjustments to his No. 8 Chevrolet. He was slated to start 13th. Justin Haley, Corey LaJoie and James Davison will also drop to the back for multiple inspection failures. They were slated to start 30th, 34th and 37th, respectively.
Suárez’s team penalized with crew chief ejection
5:55 p.m.: NASCAR announces its pre-race technical inspection failures. Daniel Suárez will drop to the rear to start the race and his crew chief, Travis Mack, has been ejected from the race for an improperly mounted ballast on the Trackhouse Racing team’s No. 99 Chevrolet. Team engineer Jose Blasco-Figueroa will serve as the substitute crew chief for the race.
Suárez and his Trackhouse Racing team had a strong run at the Bristol dirt race two weeks ago, with Suárez posting a top-five finish. He finished that race in fourth place, a season-high finish for the new Cup team in the first seven races. Suárez was slated to start 11th, but will drop to the rear on pace laps as part of the penalty.
In addition to Suárez, Justin Haley, Corey LaJoie and James Davison will also drop to the rear for the start of the race for multiple inspection failures. They were slated to start 30th, 34th and 37th, respectively.
Wet weather looming
5:45 p.m.: Dark clouds are hanging overhead at Martinsville Speedway in Ridgeway, Va. as Cup teams uncover their cars on the grid. Rain is in the forecast tonight. There is a 61 percent chance of rain at 7 p.m., according to AccuWeather.com. That forecast becomes a 50 percent chance of storms between 8 p.m. and 11 p.m. Friday’s Xfinity Series race was postponed to Sunday due to rain after the field races 91 laps of the 250-lap event.
The 500-lap Cup race would be considered official at the halfway point, or 250 laps.
NASCAR this weekend: How to watch the race at Martinsville
- Race: Blu-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500
- When: Saturday, April 10 at 7:30 p.m. EST
- How to watch/listen: FOX, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio
- Distance: 500 laps, 263 miles on the 0.526-mile paperclip-shaped oval
- Stages: Laps 130, 260, 500
- Last year’s winner: Martin Truex Jr.
NASCAR Cup at Martinsville starting order
|Order
|Driver
|Car No.
|1
|Joey Logano
|22
|2
|Denny Hamlin
|11
|3
|William Byron
|24
|4
|Ryan Blaney
|12
|5
|Chase Elliott
|9
|6
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|47
|7
|Martin Truex Jr.
|19
|8
|Ryan Newman
|6
|9
|Kevin Harvick
|4
|10
|Brad Keselowski
|2
|11
|Daniel Suárez
|99
|12
|Kyle Busch
|18
|13
|Tyler Reddick
|8
|14
|Michael McDowell
|34
|15
|Chris Buescher
|17
|16
|Erik Jones
|43
|17
|Ryan Preece
|37
|18
|Austin Dillon
|3
|19
|Kyle Larson
|5
|20
|Alex Bowman
|48
|21
|Kurt Busch
|1
|22
|Matt DiBenedetto
|21
|23
|Christopher Bell
|20
|24
|Chase Briscoe
|14
|25
|Bubba Wallace
|23
|26
|Cole Custer
|41
|27
|Ross Chastain
|42
|28
|JJ Yeley
|53
|29
|Quin Houff
|0
|30
|Justin Haley
|77
|31
|Aric Almirola
|10
|32
|Cody Ware
|51
|33
|Josh Bilicki
|52
|34
|Corey LaJoie
|7
|35
|Anthony Alfredo
|38
|36
|BJ McLeod
|78
|37
|James Davison
|15
