NASCAR & Auto Racing
What channel is the NASCAR race at Martinsville on? Betting odds and how to watch
NASCAR returns to another short-track this weekend after the dust at Bristol has settled, and no, there won’t be more dirt. Instead, the sport is racing on asphalt paved straights and concrete corners at Martinsville following a break in the schedule last weekend.
The Cup Series race, the Blu-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500, is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Saturday on FS1.
So far the season has opened with seven different winners in as many races, but oddsmakers have Martin Truex Jr. pegged to break the streak. Truex Jr. won at Phoenix earlier this season and won last year’s first race at Martinsville Speedway.
He also won the Truck Series race at Bristol last weekend in his first appearance in the series since 2006 and led 126 of the Bristol dirt Cup race before a blown tire sent him from the front of the pack in overtime. He heads into the weekend with +400 odds, per BetMGM.
“I’ve been feeling good about things obviously,” Truex Jr. said. “Last year we had a good season, but it was a little bit up and down.”
“I feel like we’ve hit the ground this year with more confidence and just understanding the no practice and really just the guys are doing a good job of hitting the setups better when we start the race,” he said. Truex Jr. will start seventh.
According to NASCAR, 10 different winners opened the 2000 season, which serves as the record of different Cup winners in the Modern Era of the sport. If Truex Jr. doesn’t ,ake it to Victory Lane this weekend, then there is potential to see another different winner.
Defending Cup champion Chase Elliott hasn’t yet won a race this year despite Hendrick Motorsports’ early speed, but he won the last race at Martinsville’s 0.526-mile paperclip during the playoffs last fall.
Other 2020 finalists Denny Hamlin and Brad Keselowski are also seeking their first wins of the season. Hamlin will start in the front row with pole-sitter and Bristol dirt race winner Joey Logano. Keselowski will start 10th. Elliott will start fifth. Hamlin is listed at +500 odds ahead of Elliott and Keselowski (+600), as well as Logano (+800), according to BetMGM.
The race will be 500 laps (263 miles) with stages ending on laps 130, 260 and 500.
NASCAR this weekend: How to watch the race at Martinsville
- Race: Blu-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500
- When: Saturday, April 10 at 7:30 p.m. EST
- How to watch/listen: FOX, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio
- Distance: 500 laps, 263 miles on the 0.526-mile paperclip-shaped oval
- Stages: Laps 130, 260, 500
- Last year’s winner: Martin Truex Jr.
NASCAR Cup at Martinsville starting order
|Order
|Driver
|Car No.
|1
|Joey Logano
|22
|2
|Denny Hamlin
|11
|3
|William Byron
|24
|4
|Ryan Blaney
|12
|5
|Chase Elliott
|9
|6
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|47
|7
|Martin Truex Jr.
|19
|8
|Ryan Newman
|6
|9
|Kevin Harvick
|4
|10
|Brad Keselowski
|2
|11
|Daniel Suárez
|99
|12
|Kyle Busch
|18
|13
|Tyler Reddick
|8
|14
|Michael McDowell
|34
|15
|Chris Buescher
|17
|16
|Erik Jones
|43
|17
|Ryan Preece
|37
|18
|Austin Dillon
|3
|19
|Kyle Larson
|5
|20
|Alex Bowman
|48
|21
|Kurt Busch
|1
|22
|Matt DiBenedetto
|21
|23
|Christopher Bell
|20
|24
|Chase Briscoe
|14
|25
|Bubba Wallace
|23
|26
|Cole Custer
|41
|27
|Ross Chastain
|42
|28
|JJ Yeley
|53
|29
|Quin Houff
|0
|30
|Justin Haley
|77
|31
|Aric Almirola
|10
|32
|Cody Ware
|51
|33
|Josh Bilicki
|52
|34
|Corey LaJoie
|7
|35
|Anthony Alfredo
|38
|36
|BJ McLeod
|78
|37
|James Davison
|15
Comments