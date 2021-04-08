NASCAR driver hospitalized in North Carolina after car crash

NASCAR driver Taylor Gray, who drives in the Menards ARCA Series, was involved in a car crash Wednesday night. NASCAR

NASCAR driver Taylor Gray was involved in a car crash Wednesday night, according to his David Gilliland Racing team.

The accident took place in Statesville, N.C. and Gray was transported to a local hospital, where he remains in stable condition, DGR said in a statement issued Thursday morning. The extent of any injuries is not yet known.

Gray drives in NASCAR’s ARCA Menards Series in the No. 17 for DGR and was slated to make his first Truck Series start at Richmond Raceway on April 17, but it has not yet been determined whether he will participate in the event.

Gray is the brother of full-time Truck Series driver Tanner Gray, who also competes for the team in the No. 15 truck.