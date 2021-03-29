NASCAR & Auto Racing

Joey Logano wins historic NASCAR dirt race at Bristol Motor Speedway

Driver Denny Hamlin (11) leads Kyle Busch (18), Ryan Blaney (12), and others as they enter the back straight to start a NASCAR Cup Series auto race, Monday, March 29, 2021, in Bristol, Tenn.
Driver Denny Hamlin (11) leads Kyle Busch (18), Ryan Blaney (12), and others as they enter the back straight to start a NASCAR Cup Series auto race, Monday, March 29, 2021, in Bristol, Tenn. Wade Payne AP
Bristol, Tenn.

Joey Logano won NASCAR’s Cup Series dirt race at Bristol Motor Speedway, a historic event that was delayed a day for rain, but ended in a cloud of dust.

“There’s nothing like winning at Bristol, but putting dirt on it and being the first to do it is really special,” Logano told FOX after his first win of the season.

Logano led the final 61 laps of the race. He took the lead from Daniel Suárez before the end of the second stage, but still had to fend off Denny Hamlin in the closing laps as the Cup Series veterans worked through lapped traffic.

Hamlin slid high rounding Turn 2 and fell back, but a caution flag came out with five laps remaining in the race for a spin by Mike Marlar on the front stretch, which bunched the field up again.

Logano led the pack on a single-file restart for a two-lap shootout and held onto the top spot. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. passed Denny Hamlin for a second place finish before the checkered flag. Hamlin finished third.

Martin Truex Jr., who restarted third in the overtime shootout, fell all the way back to 19th — last on the lead lap — after tire trouble.

AP21088848107241.jpg
Joey Logano celebrates after winning a NASCAR Cup Series auto race, Monday, March 29, 2021, in Bristol, Tenn. Wade Payne AP

Full race analysis and driver quotes will be posted here shortly.

NASCAR Cup race at Bristol results

Pos.CarDriverTime behindLapsBest timeBest speed
122Joey Logano--25319.73691.204
247Ricky Stenhouse Jr.0.55425319.93590.293
311Denny Hamlin1.31525319.66891.519
499Daniel Suarez1.61825319.94790.239
56Ryan Newman1.81225319.8490.726
624William Byron2.28825319.63791.664
78Tyler Reddick2.31625319.83290.762
812Ryan Blaney2.45125319.66191.552
943Erik Jones2.78425320.00289.991
109Chase Elliott3.62725319.68591.44
112Brad Keselowski3.79125320.13489.401
1234Michael McDowell4.02725320.02189.906
1321Matt DiBenedetto4.13425320.00389.987
1417Chris Buescher4.4825319.90690.425
154Kevin Harvick5.01425319.76491.075
161Kurt Busch5.17525320.22389.008
1718Kyle Busch5.72525319.39392.817
1837* Ryan Preece8.20725319.7491.185
1919Martin Truex Jr.8.97625319.45692.516
2014Chase Briscoe #-125219.84490.708
213Austin Dillon-125219.84990.685
2248Alex Bowman-125219.7691.093
2377Stewart Friesen(i)-125219.96490.162
2441Cole Custer-125219.9790.135
250Quin Houff-125220.19789.122
2696* Ty Dillon(i)-125219.90490.434
2723Bubba Wallace-225119.80890.872
2853JJ Yeley(i)-424920.13189.414
295Kyle Larson-524819.74191.181
3052Josh Bilicki-624720.13689.392
3166* Mike Marlar-924419.92990.321
3251Cody Ware(i)-1124220.43988.067
3315Chris Windom-1916220.10989.512
3420Christopher Bell-1995419.42192.683
3542Ross Chastain-2015219.93290.307
3610Aric Almirola-2143920.04489.802
3778Shane Golobic-2143920.04989.78
387Corey LaJoie-2143920.3188.626
3938Anthony Alfredo #-2143920.21289.056
