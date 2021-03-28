There’s flash flooding at Bristol. NASCAR dirt race threatened by rainy weather

Mud stick to the tire of a truck as it prepares to compete in a heat race for a NASCAR Truck Series race on Saturday, March 27, 2021, in Bristol, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne) AP

Unfortunately for NASCAR, no number of stage length changes and added competition cautions will steal the spotlight back from Mother Nature this weekend. Rain continues to be steady Sunday morning near Bristol, Tenn. and images shared on social media show significant rainfall at the track.

“This was a small creek yesterday,” Daniel Baldwin said in a video he posted Twitter around 8:30 a.m. Sunday of a flooded speedway parking lot. “All of the merchandise vendor tents are under water, and under good water at that.”

I have NEVER seen the water this high before at @BMSupdates #NASCAR pic.twitter.com/gbTupU0B0i — DannyBTalks (Daniel Baldwin) (@DannyBTalks) March 28, 2021

Baldwin’s video shows two ducks swimming in running water in the lot near a Bristol Motor Speedway entrance. Baldwin creates YouTube videos about NASCAR and said he has been to many racing events at Bristol since 2009, but had never seen that much water at the track before Sunday.

“I’ve seen it flooded in that area before but never quite to the point where the entire area was inaccessible,” Baldwin told The Observer.

The historic Food City Dirt Race, an event that will mark the first time NASCAR’s Cup Series races on dirt in 51 years, is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. on FOX, but the weather will likely impact those plans.

NASCAR already canceled its heat races Saturday that were originally intended to set the starting lineup for the Cup and Truck Series races due to rain. Trucks attempted to start Saturday’s heat races after roughly two hours of track preparation that followed a period of dry weather, but the track was still in rough shape at the start of the first heat and NASCAR red flagged the muddy qualifying event after one lap.

When more rain picked up during the red flag, NASCAR canceled the heats and postponed its Pinty’s Truck Race on Dirt — originally scheduled to start 8 p.m. Saturday — to Sunday at approximately 9 p.m. on FS2 following the Cup Series race.

Weather remains an issue, however. The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning Sunday morning for Sullivan County in northeast Tennessee, where Bristol Motor Speedway is located. That warning extends through 11:30 a.m. due to continuous heavy rainfall. Precipitation levels are expected to lighten to around a 10% chance of rain by Sunday evening, but between 2 and 4 inches of rain have already reportedly fallen in the area, and the track is highly saturated from rainfall overnight.

NASCAR has not issued any update for its Cup Series race scheduled for 3:30 p.m., but with rain still falling near the track as of 11 a.m., an on-time start appears doubtful. Continuous rain and flooding could also put a Sunday start in jeopardy.

This story will be updated with the latest weather and race information.